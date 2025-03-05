Paul McCartney backs Joe Cocker for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

The Beatles legend has written a letter to the Rock Hall endorsing the late rock singer for the famous Hall of Fame.

Sir Paul McCartney is backing Joe Cocker for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary Beatle has written a letter of recommendation to the Rock Hall to endorse the late singer.

Cocker, who died in 2014 aged 70, is among the artists who have been nominated for the prestigious honour this year, including Joe Division/New Order, The White Stripes and Oasis.

According to Billboard, Macca wrote in his note to the organisation: "Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances.

"He sang one of our songs ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’ a version produced by Denny Cordell which was very imaginative."

McCartney added: "All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company.”

Also joining Joe Cocker on the list of nominees this year are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Outkast, Phish and Soundgarden.

The final list of inductees is picked by a panel of over 1,200 musicians and industry people and voting for the shortlist is open at vote.rockhall.com until 21st April 2025.

See the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomines:

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Mana

Oasis

OutKast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Last year saw McCartney reveal in a Q+A on his official website that he was hoping to release a new solo album this year.

When one fan asked the Hey Jude singer if he had any "New Year's Resolutions for 2025," he replied: "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs."

He concluded: "So, how's about that? 'My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album!' How about that for a teaser? You can do it, Paul!"

McCartney's last solo album was 2020's McCartney III, the long-awaited follow-up to the series, which began with 1970's McCartney I and 1980's McCartney II.

