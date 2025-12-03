How the Rubber Soul album changed The Beatles' image in America

The Beatles and their ground-breaking sixth album Rubber Soul from December 1965. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

60 years after its first release, the Fab Four's sixth studio LP made a huge impact on the US... but their version of the album was notably different to the British edition. How did that happen?

1965 was an incredible year for The Beatles - and one that ended with the release of their album Rubber Soul on Friday, 3rd December 1965.

Following the release of their first two albums in 1963 and the breaking of Beatlemania in 1964, there were still many new achievements for the group.

In '65, the Fab Four made their second film, Help! - their first in colour - and headlined one of the biggest rock 'n' roll shows in history at Shea Stadium in August. But the end of this eventful year saw The Beatles take a huge leap forward in their music.

The Beatles in 1965, during the making of the film Help!: George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and Paul McCartney. Picture: Alamy

Rubber Soul was the band's sixth album, and their second LP of 1965, after the Help! soundtrack. Unlike their Christmas 1964 release, Beatles For Sale, this collection didn't show evidence of "battle fatigue". While Beatles For Sale was padded with cover versions in lieu of new material, Rubber Soul pointed towards a future beyond Beatlemania.

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Remastered 2009)

John Lennon's Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) was an acoustic, introspective number, given added spice by George Harrison's sitar which signalled the start of the guitarist's interest in Indian music and philosophy. The tracks Nowhere Man and In My Life hinted at problems in Lennon's personal life - such autobiographical lyrics would eventually become the driving force behind the songwriter's work.

Drive My Car (Remastered 2009)

For Paul McCartney, Rubber Soul demonstrated just how versatile the young songwriter was. The song Yesterday, first released in August 1965, had become a modern standard, covered by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley. The new album contained one of McCartney's most popular songs with The Beatles, the French parody Michelle, while Macca proved he could still rock out with the best of them on Drive My Car, which paid tribute to classic soul acts like Otis Redding.

The Beatles backstage at the Birmingham Odeon, on the sixth night of their UK tour, 9th December 1965. Little did the audience know, but this would be the last British tour the group would undertake. Picture: Alamy

How did the Rubber Soul album affect The Beatles' reputation in America?

Over in America, however, Rubber Soul quickly became a template for the burgeoning folk rock scene. Artists like The Byrds, who had been inspired by both the lyrical work of Bob Dylan and the chiming sound of George Harrison's guitars on the soundtrack to A Hard Day's Night, had established a brand of electric rock that tapped into the legacy of folk clubs, coffee houses and traditional songs.

Rubber Soul seemed to confirm that: due to a quirk of the record business on the other side of the Atlantic, the album was considered to be a collection of acoustic numbers. The American version of the record was led off by the folky McCartney song I've Just Seen A Face and not the pulsing rocker Drive My Car.

I've Just Seen A Face (Remastered 2009)

Back in Britain, Rubber Soul was a forward-looking pop LP, but with The Beatles pictured on the cover in brown suede and muted colours, the autumnal atmosphere of the record evoked the countryside, the music telling a story of campfire songs and introspective musicians. It was, many thought, a folk-rock album.

How had this happened? How was the perception of Rubber Soul in the United States changed so drastically from that of British listeners?

The Byrds in 1965: the folk rock explosion begins here. Picture: Alamy

Why did the American version of Rubber Soul by The Beatles have a different track list?

Over in the USA, Rubber Soul was a subtly different proposition. Instead of the 14 songs included on the British edition, the American version of the album consisted of just 12 tracks.

The Beatles' album releases in America had deviated from their original British counterparts ever since the independent Vee Jay label had issued their own collection Introducing The Beatles in January 1964. EMI's Stateside counterpart Capitol has passed on the band the previous year, but following the Fab Four's phenomenally successful appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in February that year, Capitol took over releasing Beatles material.

Because song royalties were calculated differently in the US, Beatles albums in the States tended to have no more than 11 or 12 tracks per disc, as opposed to the standard 14 in Britain. The American labels were less queasy about included singles on their LPs, so Capitol found themselves lopping off tracks from the British editions of Beatle records, leaving them with a collection of "orphan" tracks that would be compiled into unique compilations such as Beatles '65 and Yesterday... And Today. This continued up until 1967 when The Beatles' new contract with EMI insisted on album track listings remaining the same on all releases worldwide.

With this in mind, Rubber Soul was a unique hybrid of two different British albums. Four songs - the opener Drive My Car and Nowhere Man from the first side and the Lennon-McCartney-Starkey composition What Goes On and Harrison's If I Needed Someone from the second - were omitted from the US Rubber Soul altogether, leaving 10 songs.

The album was rounded up to a round dozen by the inclusion of I've Just Seen A Face and It's Only Love from the British Help! album from August 1965. Help! was issued in the US as a "soundtrack" LP, which featured songs from the movie padded out with Ken Thorne's orchestral score from the film and the British record's other original songs were included on the unique American album Beatles VI, released in June 1965.

The Beatles - Rubber Soul album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Beatles - Rubber Soul, UK edition track-listing

Side 1

Drive My Car Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) You Won't See Me Nowhere Man Think For Yourself The Word Michelle

Side 2

What Goes On Girl I'm Looking Through You In My Life Wait If I Needed Someone Run For Your Life

The Capitol edition of Rubber Soul: completely Drive My Car-free. Picture: Alamy

The Beatles - Rubber Soul, US edition track-listing

Side 1

I've Just Seen A Face Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) You Won't See Me Think For Yourself The Word Michelle

Side 2

It's Only Love Girl I'm Looking Through You In My Life Wait Run For Your Life

The Beatles - I'm Looking Through You (with false starts)

What else was unique about the American editions of Rubber Soul?

If the re-arranged track-listing wasn't enough, the American versions of Rubber Soul also had a few other quirks. There were two different versions of the stereo edition: most copies were pressed in Los Angeles and had the standard stereo mix of songs, but a number were mastered in New York and were given a layer of "reverb" across the whole album by Capitol Records exec Dave Dexter Jr.

In addition to that, the American Rubber Soul has different mixes of the tracks The Word and I'm Looking Through You, with the latter including no less than two false starts!

Looking for the "loud cut": a technician at EMI's factory in Hayes does some quality assurance checking on The Beatles' Rubber Soul album in November 1965. Picture: Alamy

What was the Rubber Soul "loud cut"?

The very first mono pressing of Rubber Soul (PMC 1267), which was in production for all of two days, with mastered on vinyl at an unusually high volume for the time. This version was cut by Abbey Road technician Harry Moss, but almost immediately, it was decided by EMI bosses that the master be re-cut, as it was feared the aggressive volume of the vinyl would wreak havoc on mid-1960s record players, causing the stylus to skip.

The new master went into production and all subsequent versions of the mono album featured the quieter cut. The "loud" cut is now highly collectible and to identify an original you have to look for the matrix numbers in the dead wax in the middle of the record, which should say "XEX 579-1" and "XEX 580-1".