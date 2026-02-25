George Harrison’s greatest lyrics
25 February 2026, 08:00
George Harrison may have been The Quiet One in The Beatles, but his lyrics were profound and memorable. Here are some of his wisest words.
Within You Without You (1967)
“And the time will come when you see we're all one / And life flows on within you and without you.”
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)
“I look at the world and I notice it's turning / While my guitar gently weeps / With every mistake we must surely be learning / Still my guitar gently weeps.”
Love To You (1966)
“Love me while you can / Before I'm a dead old man.”
Here Comes The Sun (1969)
“Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter / Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here.”
Old Brown Shoe (1969)
“I want a love that's right but right is only half of what's wrong.”
All Things Must (1970)
“Darkness only stays the night-time / In the morning it will fade away / Daylight is good at arriving at the right time / It's not always going to be this grey.”
Taxman (1966)
“Let me tell you how it will be / There's one for you, nineteen for me.”
It’s All Too Much (1967)
“Sail me on a silver sun, where I know that I'm free / Show me that I'm everywhere, and get me home for tea.”
Isn’t It A Pity (1970)
“How we take each other's love / Without thinking anymore / Forgetting to give back / Isn't it a pity."
The Answer’s At The End (1975)
“Scan not a friend with a microscopic glass / You know his faults, now let the foibles pass.”
