George Harrison’s greatest lyrics

25 February 2026, 08:00

George Harrison through the years: 1964, 1974 and 1987

George Harrison may have been The Quiet One in The Beatles, but his lyrics were profound and memorable. Here are some of his wisest words.

  1. Within You Without You (1967)

    “And the time will come when you see we're all one / And life flows on within you and without you.”

    Within You Without You (Remastered 2009)

  2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

    “I look at the world and I notice it's turning / While my guitar gently weeps / With every mistake we must surely be learning / Still my guitar gently weeps.”

    While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

  3. Love To You (1966)

    “Love me while you can / Before I'm a dead old man.”

    Love You To (Remastered 2009)

  4. Here Comes The Sun (1969)

    “Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter / Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here.”

    The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

  5. Old Brown Shoe (1969)

    “I want a love that's right but right is only half of what's wrong.”

    Old Brown Shoe (Remastered 2009)

  6. All Things Must (1970)

    “Darkness only stays the night-time / In the morning it will fade away / Daylight is good at arriving at the right time / It's not always going to be this grey.”

    George Harrison - All Things Must Pass (2020 Mix / Audio)

  7. Taxman (1966)

    “Let me tell you how it will be / There's one for you, nineteen for me.”

    Taxman (Remastered 2009)

  8. It’s All Too Much (1967)

    “Sail me on a silver sun, where I know that I'm free / Show me that I'm everywhere, and get me home for tea.”

    It's All Too Much

  9. Isn’t It A Pity (1970)

    “How we take each other's love / Without thinking anymore / Forgetting to give back / Isn't it a pity."

    George Harrison - Isn't It A Pity

  10. The Answer’s At The End (1975)

    “Scan not a friend with a microscopic glass / You know his faults, now let the foibles pass.”

    The Answer's at the End (2014 Remaster)

