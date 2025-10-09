Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Beatles biopics, plus stars "in talks" to play Yoko & more significant others

Saoirse Ronan in 2024 and Linda McCartney in 1973. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the American-Irish actress will star alongside Paul Mescal, who will play Paul McCartney in the Sam Mendes-directed films- set for 2028.

Saoirse Ronan has been confirmed for the upcoming Beatles biopics.

The Irish American actress - known for her roles in Blitz, Lady Bird and The Lovely Bones - will take on the role of Linda McCartney, writes Variety.

The four time Oscar-nominated star will star alongside her former co-star and fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, who is set to play Paul McCartney in the set of films, which will tell the story of the Fab Four from each of the members' perspectives.

Elsewhere it has been reported that other actors are "in talks" to play the significant others of the legendary band.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Anna Sawai is in talks to play Yoko Ono alongside Harris Dickinson's John Lennon, Aimee Lou Wood is lined up to play Patti Boyd beside Joseph Quinn's George Harrison and Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to play Maureen Starkey alongside Barry Keoghan's depiction of Ringo Starr.

Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood and Mia McKenna-Bruce are in talks to play significant others of the fab four.⁠

The news comes after the lead cast for the upcoming Sam Mendes biopic was confirmed earlier this year.

The actors were revealed in a special CinemaCon event earlier this year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Mescal, Dickinson, Quinn and Keoghan all assemble together for the first time.

It was also confirmed at the event that we can expect the films to be released in 2028.

See the Fab Four line-up in all its glory below:

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn have been confirmed for the four Beatles biopics. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK

It was first announced back in 2024 that Sam Mendes would helm a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson. Picture: Shutterstock

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February 2024.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

