Paul Mescal to do his own singing as Paul McCartney in Beatles biopics

Paul Mescal and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney circa 1963. Picture: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Fiona Adams/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Hamnet star has confirmed that he'll be lending his own vocals to the Sam Mendes-directed Beatles films.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Mescal has revealed that he will do his own singing as Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

The Irish actor is set to appear in the four Sam Mendes-directed films, which will see him play Macca alongside Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Now, it appears that he won't just be required to look like the famous Beatle, but he's been studying how to sing like him too.

Speaking to GQ, the 29-year-old affirmed that he would be doing his own singing, adding: "I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love."

Thanks to his role in the film,

"I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

Read more:

Mescal also revealed he hasmet McCartney on two occasions and praised his "kindness"

“He’s the most brilliant man," gushed the Normal People actor. I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth.”

He added: “One of the many benefits of shooting a Beatles anthology is that you get to do the job and not talk about the job.”

The lead cast was initially confirmed in 2025, with the actors were revealed in a special CinemaCon event at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Mescal, Dickinson, Quinn and Keoghan all assemble together for the first time.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn have been confirmed for the four Beatles biopics. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK

Alongside those portraying the Fab Four, the cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Paul McCarntey's wife Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Harison's wife Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo Starr's wife Maureen Starkey.

The films are expected to be released in April 2028.

It was first announced in 2024 that Mendes would helm the landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February 2024.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

Read more:

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

Giles Martin reveals the magic behind The Beatles' new song

Read more: