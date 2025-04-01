The Beatles biopics: Fab Four cast revealed with films set for 2028

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn have been confirmed for the four Beatles biopics. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK

It has been confirmed that Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn play the Fab Four in the Sam Mendes-directed films, which are set for release in April 2028.

The cast for the four upcoming Beatles biopics have been confirmed.

Sony Pictures has confirmed that The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event directed by Sam Mendes will see Harris Dickinson play John Lennon, Paul Mescal play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan in the role of Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn play George Harrison.

The films - dubbed A Neal Street production in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures - are produced by Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, Alexandra Derbyshire.

It has also been confirmed that all four biopics will be released in cinemas on April 2028 - although not at the same time.

The news was revealed at the end of Sony’s CinemaCon presentation on Monday night (31st March in the US) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada., with Mendes taking to the stage to confirm the news.

The cast themselves also assembled on stage for the first time, allowing us to view the full line-up in all its glory.

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson. Picture: Shutterstock

It was first announced in 2024 that Sam Mendes would helm a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February 2024.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

