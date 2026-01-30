The Beatles biopics: Get the first look at Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn & Harris Dickinson as the Fab Four

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn have been confirmed for the four Beatles biopics. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK

By Jenny Mensah

It has been confirmed that Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn play the Fab Four in the Sam Mendes-directed films, which are set for release in April 2028.

The first look at the lead cast for the Beatles biopics has been revealed.

Last year saw Sony Pictures confirm that The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event directed by Sam Mendes will see Paul Mescal play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson play John Lennon, Barry Keoghan in the role of Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn play George Harrison.

Now we've been given a peek at the actors in their roles as each member of the fab four. Find out more below....

Paul Mescal as PAUL McCARTNEY

Paul Mescal plays Paul McCartney in The Beatles - A Four-film Cinematic Event. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK

Barry Keoghan as RINGO STARR

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Picture: Sony Pictures

Joseph Quinn as GEORGE HARRISON

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Picture: Sony Pictures

Harris Dickinson as JOHN LENNON

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Picture: Sony Pictures

Alongside those portraying the Fab Four, the cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Paul McCartney's wife Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's wife Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo Starr's wife Maureen Starkey.

It has also been confirmed that all four biopics will be released in cinemas in April 2028 - although not at the same time.

It was first announced in 2024 that Sam Mendes would helm the landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February 2024.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

The films - dubbed A Neal Street production in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures - are produced by Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, Alexandra Derbyshire.

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

