WATCH: Billie Eilish covers The Beatles' I Will on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

See the Bad Guy singer's rendition of The Fab Four's 1968 track, I Will, which features on The White Album.

Billie Eilish has taken part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and covered a song by The Beatles.

The teen sensation - who stormed the charts with her debut album and is tipped to win multiple GRAMMY Awards next year - took part in the show's famous series, which sees celebrities singing in a car with the British presenter.

After Eilish revealed she first started learning to play songs on the ukulele, James Corden provided the star with the instrument and she began singing The Beatles I Will, which is taken from their 1968 White album.

Watch her rendition of the track, which she revealed she learned to play at just six years old.

Billie Eilish covers The Beatles' I Will on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Picture: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

The episode also saw Billie sing some of her biggest tracks, including bad guy, all the good girls go to hell and when the party's over.

They also took a detour to her house, where Billie introduced the absolutely terrified presenter to her pet spider, and her mother, while talking about growing up and making music with her brother Finneas from a young age.

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke episode here:

