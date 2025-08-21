The Beatles Anthology to be reissued and expanded for 2025

The Beatles in 1969 . Picture: Bruce McBroom/© Apple Corps Ltd.

By Radio X

Fans can expect to see the award-winning remastered documentary series, music and iconic book released this autumn, as Free As A Bird's 2025 remaster is shared.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Beatles Anthology is returning this year.

First released three decades ago in 1995, the Fab Four's ground-breaking project - which featured a TV series, three double albums and a book - has now been expanded and remastered for 2025.

The eight-part Anthology TV series - which reinvented the music documentary and featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr candidly telling their own stories - will be reissued with a new episode, which includes unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on “Anthology” and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.

The Beatles – Anthology 2025 (The music, the book, the series)

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

Their iconic Anthology book - which also sees the legendary band's story told in their own words - will be re-released on 14th October.

Additionally the band's original Anthology albums volumes 1-3, have been remastered and expanded to four instalments. The new "Anthology 4" volume includes 13 previously unreleased demos and session tapes, plus other rare recordings and updated mixes of The Beatles’ Anthology-associated hit singles: Free As A Bird and Real Love, both of which have been given new life by their original producer, Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals.

The new music collection is set for release on 21st November and available to pre-order here.

The news comes alongside the release of the Free As A Bird (2025 Mix) which is out today and available to stream now.

Listen to the latest mix below:

Free As A Bird (2025 Mix)

Read more:

See the key dates for The Beatles Anthology 2025 here:

The Beatles’ “Free As A Bird” (2025 Mix):

Remixed single & Restored Music Video - out now

The Beatles Anthology Book:

The 25th Anniversary Edition

Out 14th October - Pre-order now

The Beatles Anthology Music Collections:

Restored & expanded up to four volumes: 12LP Vinyl, 8CD & Digital Collections

Restored & expanded up to four volumes: 12LP Vinyl, 8CD & Digital Collections Out 21st November - Pre-order



The Beatles Anthology Documentary Series

Now a Nine-Part Series, Featuring a Brand-New Episode Nine

Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Beginning 26th November

Paul McCartney - Band on the Run

Read more: