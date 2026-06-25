What are The Beatles' 10 biggest songs?

The Liverpool band changed the face of pop and rock music in the 1960s. But which are their most-played songs in the digital age? Radio X adds up the streams and views - and you may be surprised by some of the results.

The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun: release date 26th September 1969 (Abbey Road album) The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix) George Harrison's ode to the coming of Spring is by far and away the most popular Beatles song in the 21st Century. It was never issued as a single in the UK and only appeared as the opening track on side two of the Abbey Road album; despite this, the song has been certified double Platinum by the BPI, receiving the award in August 2021. Here Comes The Sun is the only Beatles track to have over a billion streams on Spotify - 1.8 billion and counting - and has notched up 203 million views on YouTube, even though it doesn't have an "official" video.

The Beatles - Hey Jude: release date 30th August 1968 The Beatles - Hey Jude The first single to be issued on The Beatles' own Apple label in August 1968, this tribute to John Lennon's son Julian went to No 1 for two weeks and has since been given a Platinum award for selling over 1.1 million units. On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 762 million times and viewed on YouTube over 448 million times.

The Beatles - Come Together: released 6th October 1969 (single) The Beatles - Come Together The opening track of The Beatles' Abbey Road album was unusual in that it was released as a single (a double 'A' side with Something) after it had already been made available on an album. This would explain the track's underwhelming chart position of No 4, but it topped the Billboard and Cash Box charts in the US and has been since certified Platinum in the UK. In the digital age, this powerful Lennon tune has been streamed over 968 million times and viewed on the Beatles' official YouTube channel over 160 million times.

The Beatles - Let It Be: release date 6th March 1970 (single) The Beatles - The Beatles - Let It Be (Official Music Video) [Remastered 2015] The title track of The Beatles' posthumously-released album was issued just before Paul McCartney announce he'd left the band. Despite only making No 2 in the contemporary charts, the song has been certified Platinum in the UK and has been streamed over 960 million times and viewed over 115 million times on YouTube.

The Beatles - Yesterday: release date 6th August 1965 (Help! album) The Beatles - Yesterday (Live With Spoken Word Intro, New York) [Remastered 2015] Never issued as a single in the UK during The Beatles' lifetime, this solo Paul McCartney performance went on to become one of the most-covered songs of all time. Released as a single in the US, it topped the Billboard and Cash Box charts and was certified Platinum in this country in August 2023. It's been viewed as a live video over 110 million times and had over 866 million streams. When all of The Beatles' singles were reissued in 1976, a special release of Yesterday backed with I Should Have Known Better went to Number 8 in the UK - their first 45 to make the charts since their split six years earlier.

The Beatles - Don't Let Me Down: release date 11th April 1969 The Beatles - The Beatles - Don't Let Me Down (Live Performance) [Mono / 2009 Remaster] Originally issued as the B-side to McCartney's Get Back in the Spring of 1969, this heart-wrenching Lennon tune was recorded as part of the sessions that would eventually become the Let It Be album and film. Peter Jackson's documentary about the period - also titled Get Back - has given the "rooftop" performance of the song a huge boost in video views, with over 570 million plays on YouTube, making it the most popular clip on The Beatles' official channel. The song has enjoyed over 271 Spotify plays and the track was certified Silver in the UK in September 2025.

The Beatles - Twist And Shout: release date 22nd March 1963 Twist And Shout (Remastered 2009) The final, storming track on The Beatles' debut album Please Please Me, this cover of an R&B classic made famous by the Isley Brothers was issued as the lead track on an EP of the same name in the UK in July of 1963. Finally certified Platinum in April 2022, the song has been streamed over 679 million times and watched on YouTube over 100 million times.

The Beatles - Blackbird: release date 22nd November 1968 Blackbird (Remastered 2009) A Paul McCartney track from the mammoth double "White Album" from November 1968, the musician's continued inclusion of this acoustic song in his live set has meant generations of new fans. Within four days of the "White Album"'s release, over 3 million people in the US owned a copy of Blackbird and has since been certified Platinum a colossal 24 times Platinum in that country. In the digital age, Blackbird has been streamed over 696 million times and viewed on YouTube over 66 million times.

The Beatles - In My Life: release date 3rd December 1965 (Rubber Soul album) In My Life (Remastered 2009) This poignant, autobiographical John Lennon song was originally recorded for the Rubber Soul album, which was released at Christmas 1965 - the songwriter himself called it his "first real major piece of work". Never released as a single in the UK, the track has been certified Platinum in this country, and it's been streamed over 628 million times and watched on YouTube over 115 million times.