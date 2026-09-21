Listen to Satellite, Beabadoobee’s collab with Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno

Beabadoobee and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno inset. Picture: Erika Kamano, Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The track is taken from from the artist's fourth studio album, Pylon, which is out now.

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Beabadoobee and Chino Moreno have unveiled their haunting Satellite collaboration.

The song serves as the album-ender on her fourth studio release, Pylon, which was released last Friday (18th September).

The Deftones frontman provides backing vocals on the track, which draws on more than a few influences from the alt-metal legends, who headlined All Points East x Outbreak Festival just last month.

Watch the lyric video for the song below:

beabadoobee - Satellite (Official Lyric Video)

Speaking about working with the likes of Moreno, Paramore's Hayley Williams amongst others on the new album, she told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "It's very unbelievable till this day, but like, I think just, you know, the fact that they just contributed and even a little, like, whether it's a little way or a big way, the fact that they wanted to be involved in something that feels so special to me just meant a whole lot."

Deftones and Paramore aren't the only 00s rockers Beabadoobee was inspired by while making her new album.

Quizzed if there was anyone she's been listening to who helped inform the sound of Pylon or who's creatively "guided" her, the artist - whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus - replied: "Bloc Party, definitely".

"They're such an awesome band," she went on. "One of my favourite songs is Helicopter so..."

When the DJ offered up that her album possibly had "Silent Alarm vibes," she commented: "Best debuts, like... ever."

Watch our interview with Beabadoobee here:

Beabadoobee on how taking a social media break while touring inspired Pylon

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Satellite follows Pylon's previous offerings such as Sun Has Set, Switchblade, Memories, its title track and Write Me A Letter.

Beabadoobee - Sun Has Set (Official Music Video)

Quizzed about the album title itself and why she decided to call it Pylon, Bea revealed that both connection, technology and a lack thereof played a part.

"It was kind of this object that I gravitated towards when I was on the road," she told Radio X. "Which is kind of what this album is about, and it's about being away. And I think every time I missed home, I was so desperate that I just kind of got obsessed with these things that helped me feel connected to everything I missed.

She went on: "And this was actually the first tour I was like, you know, off social media. And so I was like, you know, twiddling my thumbs quite a lot. And so I was looking out the window quite a lot and these incredible— and I always like pylons had always existed in my life and just, you know, everywhere. But like I never took notice of them up until I took the time to look out the tour bus window and saw a bunch all the time."

Pylon - which follows Fake It Flowers (2020), Beatopia (2022) and This Is How Tomorrow Moves (2024 - is out this Friday (17th September) and is to pre-order and pre-save here.

Listen to the album in full and see its tracklist below:

Beabadoobee's Plyon tracklist:

Pylon Sun Has Set Estranged Switchblade Write Me A Letter It's Alright In Motion Memories Nothing To Prove (feat. Hayley Williams) Radio Powerlines (feat. Brendan Yates) Spark Despite That Satellite

Beabadoobee heads out to North America, before returning to the UK this winter to play UK and European tour dates, which will include a stint at The O2, London as part of The Powerlines Tour.

Visit beabadoobee.com/live for her latest tour schedule and to buy tickets.

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