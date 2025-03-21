Bastille announce 2025 From All Sides UK arena tour, featuring songs from the first 15 years

Bastille will embark on a headline UK tour. Picture: Press

The Pompeii outfit treat fans to songs from the first 15 years with a string of gigs, which includes a date at The O2, London.

Bastille have announced the details of their 2025 From All Sides Tour.

The band - comprised of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris "Woody" Wood - will embark on UK arena dates this winter, which will see them play hits from across the first 15 years.

The string of dates will kick off at Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday 6th November and culminate in an epic homecoming show at The O2, London on Tuesday 18th November.

The gigs - which mark the band's first UK arena shows in over three years - promises to feature songs from across the band's discography including fan-favourites and deep cuts.

Fans can also expect "intimate unplugged moments" and rarities from the band's Other People's Heartache mixtape.

Bastille's From All Sides shows will be the only opportunity to see them perform live globally this year.

Tickets for the gigs go on pre-sale on Wednesday 25th March and on general sale on Friday 28th March from 10am and fans can register for the pre-sale here.

Bastille's From All Sides 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

On playing the tour, Bastille say: “We’re really excited to announce that we’re going on tour for the first time in a while to play the songs we all love from our first 15 years and beyond. Hope to see a load of you in November.”

A percentage of the proceedsfrom the shows will go towards to Youth Music’s ‘Rescue the Roots’ campaign.

Dan Smith on Bastille's new album "&"

See Bastille's 2025 UK Tour dates:

Thu 6th Nov 2025 Plymouth Pavilions

Sat 8th Nov 2025 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sun 9th Nov 2025 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tues 11th Nov 2025. Glasgow OBO Hydro

Wed 12 Nov 2025 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 14 Nov 2025 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 15 Nov 2025 Birmingham bp pulse LIVE (formerly Resorts World Arena)

Sun 16 Nov 2025 Brighton Centre

Tue 18 Nov 2025 London The O2

Visit bastillebastille.com/#tour for the full tour dates and to register for tickets.

