Join Radio X for Arctic Monkeys Weekend!

Arctic Monkeys Weekend takes place from 27-29th May on Radio X. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

As the Sheffield giants prepare to kick off their UK tour dates, Radio X has a special weekend of programming in store, plus the chance to win tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys are kicking off their MAMMOTH tour dates in the UK this month, starting with a gig at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

To celebrate, Radio X are hosting an extra special Arctic Monkeys Weekend and you're going to want to tune in!

Arctic Monkeys Weekend takes place from Saturday 27th May - Monday 29th May. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

First, we're giving away tickets to see Arctic Monkeys live on their sold out UK tour.

Listeners will have the chance to win a pair of general admission tickets by listening out for a double-play of Arctic Monkeys with Polly James and Dan Gasser across Saturday & Sunday afternoon and on Bank Holiday Monday with Toby Tarrant Toby Tarrant, Issy Panayis and Dan Gasser!

Check our SCHEDULE to find out when they're on over the Bank Holiday Weekend and visit our WIN page when the competitions are live for full Terms and Conditions!

Plus, on Sunday night we'll be playing out Arctic Monkeys epic 2014 Finsbury Park set.

Don't miss it!