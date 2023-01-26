Watch Maya Jama sing Arctic Monkeys' When The Sun Goes Down

Maya Jama has shared her karaoke version of a classic Arctic Monkeys track. Picture: 1. Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV 2. Instagram/Maya Jama 3. Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Love Island host has posted a fun video of herself singing the Arctic Monkeys classic on Instagram, which she reveals is her "karaoke" song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maya Jama has revealed herself to be a bit of an Arctic Monkeys fan.

The new Love Island host has taken to Instagram to share a fun video of herself singing along to the Sheffield band's 2006 track, When The Sun Goes Down, which is taken from their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

The clip, which sees the British presenter wearing rollers in her hair and using her hairbrush as a microphone, was captioned: "They removed it off tik tok so I’m trying a ting here lol - this has beeeen my karaoke song".

Watch her cover of the track in all its glory below:

The TV personality got plenty of attention with the cover, with Instagram account s***indiedisco even inviting her for one of their club nights.

The account wrote: "LOVE IT MAYA!! GET DOWN TO OUR @arcticmonkeys WPSIATWIN special next week. Or better still, get on the mic at @indiesaturdays for some Indie-Oke! X".

Another wrote: "The hairbrush mic! Committed to the Shef accent too, love it!".

Remind yourself of the original Arctic Monkeys hit here:

READ MORE: Who is Maya Jama? Everything we know about the new Love Island host

The new Love Island host made her debut on the show on Monday 16th January and has been "overwhelmed" by the show of support.

Jama, 28, previously admitted she didn't feel she was old enough for the role in the past.

"Once you start doing TV, you meet a lot of producers through different shows, and the heads will be aware of talent. That’s weird to call yourself talent, isn’t it? I talk for a living. It’s not exactly tap dancing everywhere or performing a ballad," Jama mused to The Times.

"So I think I’ve always been in their eyeline, but I was super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past. They knew about me but I was always a bit too young, and obviously, there were previous hosts anyway."

Now she has got the role, doesn't seem like she's looking back.

The Bristolian star recently stepped down from her role hosting BBC's Glow Up and will be replaced by the British supermodel Leomie Anderson.

READ MORE: Winter Love Island 2023 cast, jobs and Instagram handles