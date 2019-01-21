VIDEO: Watch Arctic Monkeys' Austin City Limits episode in full

Alex Turner and co's six-track performance on the US show is available to watch here.

Arctic Monkeys' Austin City Limits episode has been made available to watch in full.

Last year, Alex Turner and the Four out of Five rockers performed six tracks for the special show, which also included performances from the likes of Wild Child and Willie Nelson & Family.

The Sheffield band's performance aired on PBS on Saturday (19 January) nand included tracks from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, including The Ultracheese, which you can watch a short clip of above.

Doing the televised gig, they also played AM favourites, Do I Wanna Know and R U Mine?

Watch them play Do I Wanna Know here:

See their performance of R U Mine?

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that drummer Matt Helders has filed for divorce from the model and actress after two and a half years of marriage.

Helders has reportedly set the wheels in motion to end his marriage to Breana McDow Helders.

According to TMZ, the Monkeys drummer filed documents to divorce the model and actress this Wednesday (16 January).The pair started dating in 2011 and became in engaged in 2013, before marrying in Italy in June 2016.

The couple share three-year-old daughter Amelia Darling together.

Breana last shared a post which included her husband on Instagram in October, sharing a video of him playing the drums on stage with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme on guitar.

While these reports are yet to be confirmed, Helders is going it alone musically by working on his first ever solo album.

Speaking on The Trap Set podcast the Four out of Five sticksman said: “I just like the process of creating [the album]. Maybe it’s more because I’m not writing the lyrics, so it’s fine that I do that.

“When you’re writing a record and you’re putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a ‘message’ or ‘hear my opinion on this’.

“That’s why I’m not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet.”

Helders is also part of collaborative project with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall under the name Good Cop Bad Cop.

Hear a snippet of their side project in a video which they shared on their new Twitter account here:



There album is expected to be out on 1 February 2019.