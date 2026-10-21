Watch Alex Turner and Matt Helders discuss Arctic Monkeys' The Car album

21 October 2026, 16:56

Arctic Monkeys - The Car | X-Posure Album Playback

By Jenny Mensah

To celebrate Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album turning four years old, we've revisited the time they sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy for a track by track album playback.

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Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album, The Car, on Friday 21st October 2022 and though they've continued to experiment with their sound throughout the years, but told Radio X that their instincts have remained the same since creating their 2006 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Four years ago, Alex Turner and Matt Helders spoke to our very own John Kennedy in a special Track by Track album playback and reflected on the process involved in making the record.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Matt Helders
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Matt Helders took part in a track by track with John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X/Stefano Broli

Asked if there was much discussion when it came to the album, Turner revealed: "I don't think excessively so, no. I think most of this stuff in this process comes down to instinct at the end of the day and always has done.

"I think we're still listening to the same voice inside, that instinct, that we were in 2005."

Watch the full track by track in our YouTube video above:

Read more:

I think we're still listening to the same voice inside, that instinct, that we were in 2005.

- Alex Turner, Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Radio X's John Kennedy and Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders
Listen to Arctic Monkeys on John Kennedy's X-Posure Track by Track album playback this Friday 21st October from 11pm on Global Player. . Picture: Stephano Broli/Radio X

The frontman and also talked about album opener There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, and explained why its intro kicked off the whole basis of the album.

That was the first thing that was written for the record that I really had the feeling was worth following," revealed the frontman.

"It feels like a theme or something," he continued. "Then the discussion became, I suppose, how to wrangle that into a pop song, which I think by the end of the song, it feels as if you've arrived in that territory."

He added: "Everything else on the album had to be able to hang out with Mirrorball. That was that."

Arctic Monkeys on There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

Stream the album in full below::

Arctic Monkeys - The Car track listing:

  1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
  2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
  3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
  4. Jet Skis On The Moat
  5. Body Paint
  6. The Car
  7. Big Ideas
  8. Hello You
  9. Mr Schwartz
  10. Perfect Sense

Read more:

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Arctic Monkeys Track By Track Podcasts

Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

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Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See

Arctic Monkeys - AM

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

John Kennedy's X-Posure Track By Track Podcasts