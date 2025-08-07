Are Arctic Monkeys teasing new music?

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performing in California, September 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Alamy

There have been some intriguing updates to the band's website - could a new album be on the way soon?

By Radio X

Arctic Monkeys appear to be preparing for a comeback.

The band haven't released any new music since 2022's The Car, and their last live show was at Dublin's 3 Arena in October 2023.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted this week that the Monkeys' official website has removed the album cover for The Car, and a new link for a Newsletter sign-up has appeared.

What's more, on Wednesday (6th August), the band members - Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, and Nick O'Malley - launched a new record company, BANG BANG RECORDINGS LLP, which appeared on Companies House.

The Arctic Monkeys website has undergone a very subtle update. Picture: Press

Back in May, attendees at the Music Week Awards at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House,were surprised when frontman Alex Turner appeared on stage to present their manager Ian McAndrew with The Strat Award, sparking speculation that the Sheffield band could be preparing to return to the limelight.

And in April, drummer Matt Helders shared clips of himself in the studio, which suggested he was working on a new solo or side project.

The first video, which was captioned: "No.01" sees the Sheffield musician creating a beat in his studio.