Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park: Stage times, support, travel & weather

Arctic Monkeys are set to play two homecoming shows this weekend. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play The Riverside Stadium on Monday 5th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Arctic Monkeys have been delighting fans across the UK with epic career-defining performances and now they are set to play their most important shows yet with a duo of homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park.

In one of the busiest weekends in music, the Sheffield rockers are set to play a headline show at the grounds for the first time ever on Friday 9th June, before following it up with another epic show the very next day.

There's no denying this will be one of Monkeys' most significant shows yet, with Sheffield pulling out all the stops to welcome them home, but what can we expect from their Hillsborough Park gig?

Find out everything we know so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Hillsborough?

Swedish noughties indie rockers The Hives and Liverpool quartet The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park.

What are Arctic Monkeys' Hillsborough stage times?

4.00pm Doors Open

5.00pm Event starts

8.50pm Arctic Monkeys

10.30pm Event ends

How do I get to Hillsborough Park?

Stagecoach warns that those arriving by public transport are being told to travel in plenty of time.

TRAMS:

Hillsborough Park and Leppings Lane tram stops are the closest to the grounds on the yellow tram route.

Blue route trams will also operate to Hillsborough (which is a short walk to Hillsborough Park),

After the event, trams will only pick up at Leppings Lane and customers can expect wait times of approximately 60-90 minutes. Ticket checks will be in place.

Cash and card payments are accepted for tickets including Apple and Google Pay. I single fare costs £2 and a return fare costs £4. To avoid delays, stage coach suggest people pay by cash or pay for their tickets in advance on The Stagecoach Bus App.

ROAD CLOSURES:

There will be road closures on both nights from 10pm to 11.30pm:

Penistone Road Northbound will be closed from its junction with Owlerton Green to Parkside Road

Inbound Penistone Road will be reduced down to one lane between the same roads

Owlerton Green will be closed

Middlewood Road will be closed from Wadsley Lane through to Infirmary Road to its junction with Rudyard Road

Holme Lane will be closed at its junction with Wadsley Lane

Leadmill Road in Sheffield City Centre will be closed from 4pm on Friday 9th June until 8am on Sunday 11th June to accomodate the street parties being hosted by the Leadmill after the two shows.

Get more Arctic Monkeys travel information here.

Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Hillsborough Park gig?

According to Ticketmaster, there are a limited amount of tickets left for the event on both nights.

Fans are also urged to only buy resale tickets from official partner Twickets.

What will Arctic Monkeys play at Hillsborough Park?

If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums, and play much-loved songs from throughout their career so far. Given it's also Arctic Monkeys' hometown, we're sure to expect something extra special for the crowds.

See the setlist from their gig at Carrow Road, Norwich on 7th June 2023:

1. The View From the Afternoon

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. Cornerstone

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Sculptures of Anything Goes

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Hillsborough?

According to the Met Office, Friday 9th June, when Arctic Monkeys first take to the stage at Hillsborough Park, will see highs of 19 degrees and lows of 10 degrees. There will be a very high UV and pollen count and only a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday 10th June is set to be a scorcher, with highs of 27 degrees and lows of 13 degrees. However, there's a 30% chance of rain at 3pm and even a 50% chance chance of thunderstorms!

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

