Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on night two in Istanbul

10 August 2022, 22:17

Alex Turner in 2018
Arctic Monkeys in 2018. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images/Getty

The Sheffield rockers played a second night at the Zorlu Centre PSM in Istanbul, Turkey. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys made their live comeback in Istanbul this Tuesday (9th August), marking their first gigs since 2019.

Alex Turner and co played an AM-heavy set full of live favourites with a few rarities thrown in for good measure.

Notably, the Sheffield rockers kept fans guessing about the status of their sixth album, choosing not to debut any new music.

Did they stick to script for their second night at Zorlu Centre or did they change it up completely and keep their fans guessing?

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on the setlist in Istanbul on 10th August and see some of the highlights from the gig below.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Zorlu Centre PSM in Istanbul on 10th August 2022:

  1. Do I Wanna Know?
  2. Brianstorm
  3. Snap Out of It
  4. Crying Lightning
  5. Teddy Picker
  6. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  7. Potion Approaching
  8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  9. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (Extended intro)
  10. Arabella (War Pigs ending)
  11. Pretty Visitors
  12. Fireside (Different arrangement)
  13. Cornerstone
  14. The View From the Afternoon
  15. Do Me a Favour (with “This Charming Man” snippet)
  16. One Point Perspective
  17. Knee Socks (tour debut)
  18. 505

Encore:

19. No. 1 Party Anthem (tour debut)
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?

