Remember when Josh Homme and Matt Helders had the best Halloween ever?

30 October 2020, 16:50 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 17:55

Matt Helders and Josh Homme in 2016
Matt Helders and Josh Homme in 2016. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman and Arctic Monkeys drummer joined members of Eagles Of Death Metal, The xx & Yeah Yeah Yeahs at the wildest spooky bash ever.

Halloween 2020 may be something of a damp squib, so let's cast our minds back to the times when we could all party.

Back in 2017, Josh Homme and Matt Helders celebrated Halloween in the best way a rock star can; by being surrounded by other rock stars.

The Queens Of The Stone Age singer and Arctic Monkeys sticksman attended a party in L.A, where they were dressed as cult American painter Bob Ross and Queen's Brian May respectively.

See an image of the pair, posted by Andreas Neumann:

Homme's now estranged wife Brody Dalle also shared a snap of herself dressed as Slimer from Ghostbusters, while her sis Reagan appeared to be the girl from The Exorcist.

Also partying up a storm with them was Savages' Jehnny Beth, The xx's Romy Madley Croft and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner.

