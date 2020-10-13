Are Arctic Monkeys recording their seventh studio album?

13 October 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 11:24

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders was photographed in the studio this week. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

A photo of drummer Matt Helders in the studio led fans to speculate the Sheffield band could be working on their seventh studio album.

Fans have begun speculating Arctic Monkeys could be working on and recording new material.

Fine art photographer and director Andreas Neumann caused a stir this week when he shared a photo of the band's drummer Matt Helders sitting behind a drum kit in the studio.

He captioned the black and white shot: "Loved seeing you brother @matthelders xoxo".

View this post on Instagram

Loved seeing you brother @matthelders xoxo 😘

A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) on

Fans jumped to speculate what the Brianstorm rocker could be doing, with one writing: "Recording AM7???" and many others chiming in.

However some fans provided an alternative theory that the was recording with Queens of the Stone Age, with another posing the question: "Homme's studio?"

One fan asked in the comments: "Does this mean that a new album is close? Please tell me its trueeeeee," while another said "Everybody stay calm... stay f*cking calm.."

READ MORE: Are you an Arctic Monkeys lyric expert?

Arctic Monkeys released their sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in 2018, which included lead track Four Out Of Five.

It's hard to know for sure what Matt Helders is is recording for, but one thing is for certain: the drummer was dubbed Radio X's listeners' favourite drummer this year.

The sticksman reigned victorious in Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thangs Ringos poll, which pit the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith against Slipknot's Jay Weinberg.

Reacting to the fact he'd even got to the final of the competition, where he went head-to-head with Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, the rocker told Radio X: ""Don’t know how I got passed Reni to be honest".

See the results of the 4 Til 7 Thang's The Ringos here:

1st Matt Helders

2nd. Taylor Hawkins

Joint 3rd - Bill Rudd and Reni

4th Travis Barker, Blink 182

5th Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers

6th Jay Weinberg, Slipknot

7th - Louise Bartle, Bloc Party

