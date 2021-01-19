Radio X celebrates 15th anniversary of Arctic Monkeys' debut album

We'll be playing Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in full this Friday...

The album that introduced Arctic Monkeys to the world turns 15 this weekend.

Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not was released on 23 January 2006, so to mark the occasion, Radio X will be playing the album in full this Friday!

Dan O'Connell will be playing the whole album from start to finish from 1pm on Radio X, and will also see what other artists have to say on this classic piece of work.

Turn Radio X up loud as we celebrate The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales of San Francisco, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and every single song!

Radio X celebrates Arctic Monkeys’ debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not - 1pm on Friday 22 January.

