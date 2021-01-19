Radio X celebrates 15th anniversary of Arctic Monkeys' debut album

19 January 2021, 12:04 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 12:46

Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album cover
Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album cover. Picture: Press

We'll be playing Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in full this Friday...

The album that introduced Arctic Monkeys to the world turns 15 this weekend.

Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not was released on 23 January 2006, so to mark the occasion, Radio X will be playing the album in full this Friday!

Arctic Monkeys in 2006: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Andy Nicholson.
Arctic Monkeys in 2006: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Andy Nicholson. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Dan O'Connell will be playing the whole album from start to finish from 1pm on Radio X, and will also see what other artists have to say on this classic piece of work.

Dan O'Connell
Dan O'Connell. Picture: Radio X

Turn Radio X up loud as we celebrate The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales of San Francisco, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and every single song!

And we'll want to hear your thoughts and memories of the early days of the Monkeys, so get in touch via text on 83936 (standard text charges apply) or on Twitter @RadioX.

Radio X celebrates Arctic Monkeys’ debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not - 1pm on Friday 22 January.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the country, on the Global Player app, via your smart speaker ("Play Radio X") or at www.radiox.co.uk.

