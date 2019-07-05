VIDEOS: Are these Arctic Monkeys' best bass moments?

We celebrate the birthday of Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O'Malley by taking a look at some of their most deliciously bass-tastic tracks.

Arctic Monkeys' Nick O'Malley turns 34 this week, and to celebrate we've rounded up some tracks from the Sheffield rockers where the bass either takes centre stage, mirrors the energy of the riff, or helps to create the sumptuous mood of the track.

Get our rundown of some of Arctic Monkeys' best bass moments here...

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? It's difficult not to put most of Arctic Monkeys' AM album on this list. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? is a typical example of the band using the bass to completely set the tone for their track. This time, O'Malley's bass helps give the single its unmistakeable R&B sound.

Reckless Serenade Track eight from Suck It and See sees the bass take the lead, with an infectious riff which wouldn't be out of place on a 60s love song. Simple perfection.

Teddy Picker This Favourite Worst Nightmare track sees its bass follow the song's infectious riff, which showcases some of Turner's lyricism at its best.

Four Out Of Five Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino may not have had much guitar on it (with Alex Turner writing their sixth album mostly on piano), but the prominence of the bass line in their lead track is undeniable. It's hard to imagine this laid back song driving audiences wild, but the bass line very much sets the groove at their live gigs.

Arabella Arabella is one of those Arctic Monkeys that gives you pretty much everything in one song; Crashing cymbals, heavy guitars, laid-back verses and a cool AF bass line.

Do I Wanna Know? The opening track on the Sheffield band's 2013 AM album exemplifies the band's move to a slicker, more polished sound. It's moody, it's laid back. It oozes cool and the bass line helps the song achieve it all the more. Watch Alex Turner Matt Helders and perform a stripped-back version of the track at Radio X HQ.

A Certain Romance The last track on their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, A Certain Romance sees Matt Helders give us an absolutely heroic performance on the drums and Nick O'Malley's intertwining bass line is the perfect accompaniment.

Crying Lightening Taken from 2009's Humbug, Crying Lightening is an absolute fan favourite and its menacing bass line gives the track an eerie sound.

Brianstorm One of Arctic Monkeys' most electrifying tracks, Brianstorm - which is taken from 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare - is a masterclass in rock. Heart attack-inducing drums from Matt Helders, superbly erratic guitars from Jamie Cook and a fantastic bass line from Nick O'Malley. All topped off by defiant lyrics from Mr. Turner. READ MORE: The truth behind Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm

Mardy Bum One of Arctic Monkeys most loved tracks, Mardy Bum sees Alex Turner's lyrics at some of their most honest. Telling the tale of a failing relationship, its almost fairytale-like sound sees the bass mostly mirror the guitar making for a very effective storytelling. READ MORE: The story of Arctic Monkeys' Mardy Bum

Knee Socks Another AM favourite, Knee Socks sees the bass take the lead once again, accompanied by a very cool drum beat.

When The Sun Goes Down It takes a while for the bass to really kick in when it comes to this classic Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not track. But when the third verse comes around on the song - which is also affectionately known as Scummy Man - the bass (and everything else) hits you right between the eyes. READ MORE: Is Arctic Monkeys' When The Sun Goes Down their darkest track?