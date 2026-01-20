Arctic Monkeys to release new track as part of "upcoming project" with War Child this week

Arctic Monkeys are set to share new material. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The charity have confirmed that the Sheffield band will release new material as part of an upcoming project "to support children living through war".

Arctic Monkeys are set to release a new song in aid of War Child.

Earlier this month, the band teased their involvement in a project with the charity, with rumours circulating that the Sheffield rockers would be sharing new material.

Now it has been confirmed that a previously-unreleased song will be coming from the band this Thursday 22nd January.

A clip shared on the War Child Records Instagram on Tuesday (20th January) was captioned: "Thursday. 3pm GMT. New track from @arcticmonkeys & more info about our upcoming project to support children living through war."

See their teaser below.

The new track would mark the first taste of new material from the band since the release of their 2022 album, The Car.

Read more:

The news comes after the Do I Wanna Know rockers and Fontaines D.C shared stories promoting a project with the charity in a post, which read: "There is a group of artists who are working on something important in support of War Child."

It was then followed by a post by War Child Records, which shared the same post, alongside the caption: "Donate and sign up via link in bio to hear more news about forthcoming music releases."

War Child Records have appeared to reset their socials, sharing the same message on their Instagram account in a carousel, which was captioned: "No child should be part of war. Ever.

"Donate and sign up via link in bio to hear more news about forthcoming music releases."

Their carousel post also read: "For over 30 years, War Child has worked in some of the world's most dangerous places to protect, educate, support mental health and stand up for the rights of children."

They added: "Today our challenge is bigger than ever. When the legendary HELP album was released in 1995, 10% of the world's children were affected by conflict.

"That figure has almost doubled to 19%, affecting 520 million children. Right now, 1 in 5 children worldwide are at risk of losing their childhoods to conflict.

"Help us support children to heal and grow for a safer brighter future.

"Donate and sign up to hear more news about forthcoming music releases."

The communication has led fans to speculate that a new HELP charity compilation album is on its way, featuring the 32 artists followed by the Instagram account, including Foals, Young Fathers, Kae Tempest, Beabadoobee, Damon Albarn, Arlo Parks, English Teacher, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell, Beck, Anna Calvi, Depeche Mode and more.

Last year saw War Child celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1995 HELP album with a special edition, which was available in a limited, numbered 7” boxed set of 10 x 7” LPs.

War Child HELP! 30th Anniversary boxset. Picture: Press

Originally mastered by Brian Eno with artwork by John Squire, the album features tracks from Oasis and Friends, The Boo Radleys, The Stone Roses, Radiohead, Orbital, Portishead, Massive Attack, Suede, The Charlatans vs. The Chemical Brothers, Stereo MCs, Sinéad O’Connor, The Levellers, Manic Street Preachers, Terrorvision, The One World Orchestra (Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty), Planet 4 Folk Quartet (Andrew Weatherall and David Harrow), Terry Hall and Salad, Neneh Cherry and Trout, Blur and The Smokin’ Mojo Filters (Paul McCartney, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher).

