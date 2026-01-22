Arctic Monkeys' new song: Listen to Opening Night - the band's first track in four years & the first HELP (2) single

Arctic Monkeys in 2026 and the new HELP (2) album. Picture: Phoebe Fox/War Child

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the first cut to be taken from the album HELP (2) - a new compilation album for War Child, which is released on 6th March.

Arctic Monkeys have released their first new music in four years.

The Sheffield rockers - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - have unveiled Opening Night, the first song to come from the band since 2022's The Car album.

The moody and reflective track features on HELP(2) - a new charity album for War Child- which will be released on Friday 6th March with all proceeds going to "support of War Child's vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support, and protection to children affected by conflict around the world."

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' Opening Night here:

Arctic Monkeys – Opening Night (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

Opening Night serves as the first single for the charity album, which "carries forward the spirit" of the original HELP (1995) album and includes contributions from Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

Brought to life through a close collaboration with Abbey Road Studios, HELP(2) was recorded predominantly across one week in November 2025 and formed under the stewardship of acclaimed producer James Ford.

In addition to the musicians taking part, renowned filmmaker and Academy Award Winner Jonathan Glazer acted as Creative Director for HELP(2), working with Academy Films to oversee filming and art direction for the project.

A press release reads: "Glazer and Mica Levi’s concept was simple - “By Children, For Children” - with his team handing the cameras over to children in order to see the world through their eyes and serve as a constant reminder of the reason for the endeavor to the audience and all involved.

"Each child operated their own small camera and was invited into the studios to film the artists recording without any restrictions. In addition, Glazer’s team worked with fixers and filmmakers in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Sudan to gather footage filmed by children on the ground in these conflict zones. The results are a stunning piece of work that, ultimately, connects the album to the children the music seeks to help".

See the artwork for HELP(2) here and pre-order the album at https://store.warchild.org.uk/pages/sign-up.

HELP (2) album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full HELP (2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

HELP(2) - Album Trailer - War Child Records

War Child UK is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.War Child UK is a member of the War Child Alliance, a global foundation made up of five fundraising offices and 14 programme offices.

