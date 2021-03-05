Arctic Monkeys unveil new Matt Helders-designed merchandise

5 March 2021, 13:02 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 13:12

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders with limited edition merch inset
Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders with limited edition merch inset. Picture: 1. Johnny Louis/Getty 2. Arctic Monkeys

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers have shown off the limited edition garments, which were designed by their drummer during lockdown.

Arctic Monkeys have shared new merchandise.

The limited edition clothes and accessories were designed by their drummer Matt Helders during lockdown and the range, which includes everything from a T-shirt to a beanie hat, ranges from £15 to £35.

Long sleeved tops have MONKEYS brandished on each arm, while the tees feature the lyrics from their Four Out Of Five single, "Take it easy for a little while".

The hats are already sold out, but if you're lucky you can still get your hands on a top at the official Arctic Monkeys store.

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Crying Lightening by Arctic Monkeys?

The band haven't just been busy creating new merchandise while in lockdown as Helders has teased their new album is in its "early stages".

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Wednesday (13 January) the Arabella drummer talked about some of the "obstacles" the band have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, noting: "Being seperated is one of them."

The Sheffield sticksman added: "We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can."

Though the band are separated by geography, Helders assured his fans that he's "always tinkering on machines and synths" at his Los Angeles home.

Helders' confession came after the band's manager Ian McAndrew revealed the band were "working on new music" last year.

The music boss spoke to Music Week about the band's Royal Albert Hall live album and when asked what else they've been up to, he teased: "They’re working on music. In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release."

He added: "It’s fair to say that plans to write and record music have been deferred or postponed in terms of difficulties in getting together. Nevertheless, it in some ways creates a welcome opportunity, more time, more space and ability to go away and devote a bit more time to the creative process. That’s been a blessing in a weird way."

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys are in "early stages" of making new album, says Matt Helders

