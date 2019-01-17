Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders reportedly files for divorce from wife Breana McDow

Matt Helders and Breana McDow at 20,000 days on Earth screening in 2014. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

According to reports, the Four out of Five drummer has filed for divorce from the model and actress after two and a half years of marriage.

Matt Helders has reportedly set the wheels in motion to end his marriage to Breana McDow Helders.

According to TMZ, the Arctic Monkeys drummer filed documents to divorce the model and actress this Wednesday (16 January).

The pair started dating in 2011 and became in engaged in 2013, before marrying in Italy in June 2016.

The couple share three-year-old daughter Amelia Darling together.

See an Instagram post below in which Breana joked: "Amelia is playing @colbertlateshow tonight. That is the only news. No one else is playing."

Breana last shared a post which included her husband on Instagram in October, sharing a video of him playing the drums on stage with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme on guitar:

While these reports are yet to be confirmed, Helders is going it alone musically by working on his first ever solo album.

Speaking on The Trap Set podcast the Four out of Five sticksman said: “I just like the process of creating [the album]. Maybe it’s more because I’m not writing the lyrics, so it’s fine that I do that.

“When you’re writing a record and you’re putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a ‘message’ or ‘hear my opinion on this’.“That’s why I’m not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet.”

Helders is also part of collaborative project with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall under the name Good Cop Bad Cop.

Hear a snippet of their side project in a video which they shared on their new Twitter account here:

There album is expected to be out on 1 February 2019.

2019 sets to be a busy year for the Sheffield sticksman, who revealed he's set to open a café in his hometown with his friend James O' Hara.

Announcing the establishment on his official Instagram, the Do I Wanna Know rocker wrote: "Arriving in 2019 All Day Café Sheffield. Different to what I usually post, but I’m getting in the restaurant biz, believe it or not. Happy to be doing it with my mate @jamesohara1 and his capable team."

Watch Arctic Monkeys play Mardy Bum in Sheffield:

