Matt Helders discusses the possibility of a live show for War Child's HELP(2) album

Matt Helders talks HELP(2) & Arctic Monkeys' return

By Jenny Mensah

The Arctic Monkeys drummer spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the band's contribution to the forthcoming charity album and whether he thinks it will be accompanied by a "special occasion".

Matt Helders has talked about the possibility of their being live show to celebrate War Child's upcoming album HELP(2).

Last week saw Arctic Monkeys unveil Opening Night, their first taste of new material in four years and the first single to come from the charity record, which is released on 6th March and includes contributions from Damon Albarn, Anna Calvi, Pulp, Fontaines D.C., Kae Tempest and many more.

However, asked if they'll be a live show as part of the campaign, the Sheffield drummer told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I mean, there's, there's nothing that I know about at the moment, but I had the same thought that [...] I'm sure the people behind the scenes are thinking about doing something like that."

He added: "This kind of thing often comes hand in hand with some special occasion, but nothing that I know about at the moment..."

As for whether he'd heard the 22 other songs on the HELP(2)'s tracklist, Helders replied: "No, actually, I was talking about trying to get some sneak previews the other day, but so far they're running a pretty tight ship.

"Based on the lineup, I'm, really excited to hear all of it," he added, while noting that contributing to the charity record was no hard sell: "There was no one [who] had to get their arm twisted to get involved in this."

Watch our interview with Helders above.

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders with War Child Records' HELP(2) album inset. Picture: Christian Bertrand/Alamy, Press

Helders also reflected on 20 years since the Monkeys debut album Whatever People Say I am, That's What I'm Not and revealed there's "no trick" that keeps the band coming back together.

"I don't think there's necessarily a trick to it, he said. "Like, when we've been talking about the fact that it's 20 years since the first album came out, it just doesn’t feel like that. So, I don't feel like it's done or it's like an old thing."

The 39-year old rocker added: "There's the same amount of enthusiasm to spend time with each other, even and I think starting from there is probably a good point. Like, no one's sick of each other in this band. Everyone would be with each other socially or, like, if we're making music.”

Earlier this month the rocker dispelled rumours that the band were splitting up and went on to tell Radio X that the band establishing such a "solid relationship" in their first few years will always bring them back to wach other.

"And I think that was a big thing for us from the beginning," mused the sticksman. "That first year or two could have been make or break if we didn't have a solid relationship with each other. So, the fact that that's still there will always bring us back together in one way or another.”

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders speaks about returning with the band and their new Opening Night single for War Child's HELP(2). Picture: Radio X

The drummer also also revealed the band did consider recording a cover for the charity album at first, but they soon realised they wanted to work on something new.

"I think when the conversation first started, I think we probably thought about cover because they're always fun to do, he recalled to Radio X. "Usually it's like for us, we'll do them live quite a lot, like the odd special occasion, but, then I think it pretty quickly became obvious that we wanted an opportunity to do something new as well."Listen to Opening Night below:

Arctic Monkeys – Opening Night (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

HELP(2) "carries forward the spirit" of the original HELP (1995) album and includes contributions from Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

Brought to life through a close collaboration with Abbey Road Studios, HELP(2) was recorded predominantly across one week in November 2025 and formed under the stewardship of acclaimed producer James Ford.

In addition to the musicians taking part, renowned filmmaker and Academy Award Winner Jonathan Glazer acted as Creative Director for HELP(2), working with Academy Films to oversee filming and art direction for the project.

A press release reads: "Glazer and Mica Levi’s concept was simple - “By Children, For Children” - with his team handing the cameras over to children in order to see the world through their eyes and serve as a constant reminder of the reason for the endeavor to the audience and all involved.

"Each child operated their own small camera and was invited into the studios to film the artists recording without any restrictions. In addition, Glazer’s team worked with fixers and filmmakers in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Sudan to gather footage filmed by children on the ground in these conflict zones. The results are a stunning piece of work that, ultimately, connects the album to the children the music seeks to help".

See the artwork and tracklist for HELP(2) below and pre-order the album at https://store.warchild.org.uk/pages/sign-up.

HELP (2) album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full HELP (2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

War Child UK is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.War Child UK is a member of the War Child Alliance, a global foundation made up of five fundraising offices and 14 programme offices.

HELP(2) is available to pre-order here.