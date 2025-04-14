Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders appears to tease new music

By Jenny Mensah

The Arctic Monkeys drummer has taken to his Instagram to share clips of himself in the studio, hinting that his own solo material could be on its way.

Matt Helders has appeared to reveal that he's working on new material.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer has shared clips of himself in the studio, which could suggest he's working on a new solo or side project.

The first video, which was captioned: "No.01" sees the Sheffield rocker creating a beat in his studio.

A second clip, captioned: "No.02" also sees Helders tinkering in his studio, while the third video, captioned: "No.03" sees the drummer appearing to emboss a label, which he holds up to the camera.

If the electronic beats do mark new solo material from the drummer, it will be his first release since 2008's Late Night Tales.

The record, which marked the 21st instalment in the Late Night Tales series, saw Helders remix songs from the likes of The Coral, The Black Keys and even his Monkeys bandmate Alex Turner.

Back in 2019, Helders also released a side-project under the name Good Cop Bad Cop with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall.

Hear a snippet of Matt Helders' side project

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys last released an album in 2022 with The Car.

Once again, the album was a departure for the West Yorkshire band, who delivered sprawling string-driven ballads on the likes of There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, Sculptures of Anything Goes and Perfect Sense.

Despite Helders having to provide much more quiet and considered drums on the band's seventh studio album, he explained to Radio X why it was actually much more difficult to be subtle than to be the typical "rock guy."

"The rock guy is easier," he told John Kennedy. "To the naked eye it probably appears less technical, but in actual fact it is more of a challenge to do what was going on on this record and more considered in a way.

"And it's fun to be able to achieve it as well. I notice more of a difference when this kind of playing is good".

The sticksman added: "There's more room for improvement. The subtleties of it can be more of a big deal."

Arctic Monkeys - The Car: Track By Track

