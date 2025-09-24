Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders launches new project Terrific with debut single WeHo

By Jenny Mensah

The Arctic Monkeys drummer has launched a new musical project this week.

Matt Helders has launched a new project and shared the first taste of its new material.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (23rd September) under a new account introducing the band Terrific and what appears to be their debut single WeHo.

See their post below:

A link through to their website at terrificforever.com gives fans the chance to sign up to register to subscribe to their mailing list and the opportunity to download the song in full.

Fans who have listened to their track and taken a closer look at their profile picture on Instagram have concluded that the project sees Helders team up with Tyler Parkford, who's best known as the keyboardist and vocalist for Los Angeles–based band Mini Mansions.

Terrific launch their debut single WeHo on their website. Picture: terrificforever.com

The new music comes after Helders shared clips of himself in the studio teasing a new musical project, with the first captioned: "No.01" seeing the Sheffield rocker creating a beat in his studio.

A second clip, captioned: "No.02" also saw Helders tinkering in his studio, while the third video, captioned: "No.03" saw the him appearing to emboss a label, which he holds up to the camera.

If this new project does materialise into a full-blown album for Helders, it would be the first to follow on from 2008's Late Night Tales.

The record, which marked the 21st instalment in the series, saw Helders remix songs from the likes of The Coral, The Black Keys and even his Monkeys bandmate Alex Turner.

Back in 2019, Helders also released a side-project under the name Good Cop Bad Cop with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall.

Hear a snippet of Matt Helders' side project

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys - who last released an album in 2022 with The Car - could also well be preparing for a new era. Back in August, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Monkeys' official website had removed the album cover for The Car, and a new link for a newsletter sign-up appeared.

If that wasn't enough to set tongues wagging, on Wednesday 6th August, all the band's members - Helders, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - launched a new record company, BANG BANG RECORDINGS LLP, which you can view on Companies House.

Arctic Monkeys - The Car: Track By Track

The Car - which was released on 21st October 2022 - was another departure for the West Yorkshire band, who delivered sprawling string-driven ballads on the likes of There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, Sculptures of Anything Goes and Perfect Sense.

Despite Helders having to provide much more quiet and considered drums on the band's seventh studio album, he explained to Radio X why it was actually much more difficult to be subtle than the typical "rock guy."

"The rock guy is easier," he told John Kennedy. "To the naked eye it probably appears less technical, but in actual fact it is more of a challenge to do what was going on on this record and more considered in a way.

"And it's fun to be able to achieve it as well. I notice more of a difference when this kind of playing is good".

The sticksman added: "There's more room for improvement. The subtleties of it can be more of a big deal."

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know | Live at Radio X

