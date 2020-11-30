Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig on Radio X's Home Shows

30 November 2020, 10:19 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 11:04

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Coca-Cola Roxy on June 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Radio X are set to play out Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Celebrate Alex Turner and co's best bits from their special charity gig at the historic London venue.

Radio X are set to play out Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall as part of our Home Shows series.

Alex Turner and co are set to release a live album of the charity show, with the proceeds going towards War Child UK this Friday (4 December) and to celebrate we're going to play out some of the best bits live on-air the following week.

Tune into Radio X on Monday 7 December to experience the gig live on-air.

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall gig in Radio X Home Shows
Listen to Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall gig in Radio X Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

The charity gig which marked their first return to the stage in four years will include tracks from their newly released Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album such as Four Out Of Five alongside songs from throughout their career including I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Mardy Bum, 505, Fluorescent Adolescent and R U Mine?

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall on Radio X from Monday 7 November.

See Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall setlist:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me a Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks(Extended intro)

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery)

14. From the Ritz to the Rubble (First time live since 2011)

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

18. Star Treatment (Live debut)

19. The View From the Afternoon

20. R U Mine?

