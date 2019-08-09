Arctic Monkeys guitarist Jamie Cook has a new baby girl

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

Guitarist Jamie Cook and his wife Katie have added a new addition to their family and shared a photo of their new born baby on Instagram.

Arctic Monkeys' Jamie Cook has welcomed a new baby girl called Bonnie into his family.

The Four Out Of Five guitarist and his wife Katie, shared an image of their new bundle of joy on the model's account, with the caption: "Bonnie Cook welcome to the world We love you so much Xxx"

The pair began dating in 2006, married in 2014 and had their first child - a son named Forrest, in 2015.

The 35-year-old rocker will no doubt have been congratulated by his bandmates, who are currently taking a break after touring their sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Out of the Sheffield rockers, only frontman Alex Turner is left to join the club in terms of fatherhood, with Matt Helders and Nick O'Malley both having one child each.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner spotted with Julian Casablancas after Strokes gig in Paris

Though Jamie Cook is probably enjoying a long paternity leave, it's hoped that we might not have to wait another five years to get Arctic Monkeys seventh studio album.

Speaking to MusicFeeds, the drummer Matt Helders revealed that altthough there's "no real concrete plan" it may come sooner than we think.

Asked if it will be another five years before we see another Monkeys record, he replied: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

Hear Alex Turner's take on their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino record:

READ MORE: Original Arctic Monkeys bassist Andy Nicholson reveals if he's still in contact with the band

Take our Arctic Monkeys' quiz: