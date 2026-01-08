Arctic Monkeys & Fontaines D.C. lead artists teasing new War Child project

Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. Picture: Zackery Michael, Theo Cottle

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and the Dublin rockers have both shared stories on Instagram suggesting they are "working on something" in support of the charity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. appear to be among a group of artists working on a special project for War Child.

Speculation began when Arctics' drummer Matt Helders took to his official Instagram account to share a story on Wednesday (7th January), which read on a pink background: "There is a group of artists who are working on something important in support of War Child."

It added: "There will be more information coming soon."

The next day (8th January), the Dublin rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Tom Call - took to Instagram to share the same post, which encourages fans to sign up and donate.

The posts have led fans to believe there could be a new single or indeed a full-length compilation album on its way in the style of the iconic HELP album, which celebrated its 30 year anniversary last year.

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders shares tease on War Child project. Picture: Instagram/Matt Helders

Read more:

War Child have appeared to reset their socials, sharing the same message on their Instagram account in a carousel, which was captioned: "No child should be part of war. Ever.

"Donate and sign up via link in bio to hear more news about forthcoming music releases."

Their carousel post also read: "For over 30 years, War Child has worked in some of the world's most dangerous places to protect, educate, support mental health and stand up for the rights of children."

They added: "Today our challenge is bigger than ever. When the legendary HELP album was released in 1995, 10% of the world's children were affected by conflict.

"That figure has almost doubled to 19%, affecting 520 million children. Right now, 1 in 5 children worldwide are at risk of losing their childhoods to conflict.

"Help us support children to heal and grow for a safer brighter future.

"Donate and sign up to hear more news about forthcoming music releases."

Last year saw War Child celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1995 HELP album with a special edition, which was available in a limited, numbered 7” boxed set of 10 x 7” LPs.

War Child HELP! 30th Anniversary boxset. Picture: Press

Originally mastered by Brian Eno with artwork by John Squire, the album features tracks from Oasis and Friends, The Boo Radleys, The Stone Roses, Radiohead, Orbital, Portishead, Massive Attack, Suede, The Charlatans vs. The Chemical Brothers, Stereo MCs, Sinéad O’Connor, The Levellers, Manic Street Preachers, Terrorvision, The One World Orchestra (Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty), Planet 4 Folk Quartet (Andrew Weatherall and David Harrow), Terry Hall and Salad, Neneh Cherry and Trout, Blur and The Smokin’ Mojo Filters (Paul McCartney, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher).

Read more: