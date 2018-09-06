Arctic Monkeys announce exhibition to celebrate UK dates

Alex Turner and co will celebrate their string of UK shows with a Zachery Michael-curated exhibition in London and Sheffield.

Arctic Monkeys have announced an exhibition to celebrate their UK dates, where they will be showcasing their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, and playing songs from throughout their career.

To celebrate Arctic Monkeys forthcoming shows at London’s @TheO2 and Sheffield's @SheffieldArena, photographer Zackery Michael has curated an exhibition which will run during the week of the shows in each city. For more info on tickets and location visit https://t.co/kZjBVXSSMc pic.twitter.com/P7NtJzWXSb — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) 5 September 2018

Alex Turner and co are set to kick-off their official UK shows from Thursday 6 September with two dates at the Manchester Arena, before going on to play four consecutive shows in London.

To mark these epic dates at The O2, plus their homecoming dates at the Sheffield FLYDSA Arena, the Four out of Five rockers have launched an exhibition, which will take place throughout September and help raise funds for a good cause.

The Zachery Michael-curated exhibition will take place in London from 9-13 September and in Sheffield from 17-23 September, where his prints will be available to buy.

Profits from the sale of any framed Zachery Michael prints will go towards the charity Centre Point, which aims to give homeless young people a future.

For more information and tickets visit arcticmonkeys.com

It’s not the first time Arctic Monkeys have given fans the chance to celebrate their career and buy merchandise.

Earlier this year, they opened up a pop-up shop to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album and announced special screenings.

Watch fans eagerly waiting to enter their Sheffield pop-up shop in May:

Watch Arctic Monkeys play From The Ritz to the Rubble at London’s Royal Albert Hall: