Arctic Monkeys in "early stages" of making new album, says Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders revealed the band are in the "early stages" of their new album. Picture: Press

The Arctic Monkeys drummer revealed during an Instagram Live, that the band are working on the follow-up to 2017's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Arctic Monkeys have confirmed that they've started work on their new album.

Alex Turner and co last released a record in 2017 with Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, and drummer Matt Helders has revealed its follow-up is in the draft stages.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Wednesday (13 January) the Arabella rocker talked about some of the "obstacles" the band have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, noting: "Being seperated is one of them."

The Sheffield sticksman added: "We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can."

Though the band are separated by geography, Helders assured his fans that he's "always tinkering on machines and synths" at his Los Angeles home.

Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders has confirmed the band are working on their new album. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Helders' confession comes after the band's manager Ian McAndrew revealed the band were "working on new music" last year.

The music boss spoke to Music Week about the band's Royal Albert Hall live album and when asked what else they've been up to, he teased: "They’re working on music. In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release."

He added: "It’s fair to say that plans to write and record music have been deferred or postponed in terms of difficulties in getting together. Nevertheless, it in some ways creates a welcome opportunity, more time, more space and ability to go away and devote a bit more time to the creative process. That’s been a blessing in a weird way."

Though McAndrew revealed he does "get to hear things from time to time," he doesn't know if there's any complete songs yet.

While the band are split apart amid the global pandemic, McAndrew suggested they're probably not making communication as easy as it could be.

Asked if they have been working together using Zoom, McAndrew laughed, revealing: "In the same way that the Arctic Monkeys don’t interact on social media, they don’t interact via audiovisual communication.

"I have never had a Zoom with a member of the Arctic Monkeys and I don’t think I ever will! This year has been very much heads down working on song ideas from home."

