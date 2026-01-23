Arctic Monkeys debut album tracks RANKED: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not from worst to best

We celebrate 20 years of the band's debut album by ordering the tracks from our least to most favourite. Find out what's taken the crown.

Arctic Monkeys' Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not turns 20 years old today.

The Sheffield band's debut album, which was released on 23rd January 2006, needs absolutely no introduction.

Not only did it score the band their first UK number one album, but it went on to become the fastest selling debut in British music history and earned the young lads from Yorkshire an esteemed Mercury Prize.

There's absolutely no denying how beloved the album is, but which songs on it have stood the test of time? And what order would you put them in?

Radio X gives it a go below in order from 'worst' to 'best'...*

*DISCLAIMER: We know there are no bad songs on Arctic Monkeys' debut album, so this list is pure opinion*

You Probably Couldn't See for the Lights but You Were Staring Straight at Me You Probably Couldn't See For The Lights But You Were Staring Straight At Me Track five on the album, the energetic offering - which sees Helders get in on the vocals - may have longest title on the record, but it's ironically the shortest in length. Nevertheless, it's only made it to 13th place on our list. It's not bad... but sadly it's just not the best.

Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured Described by Alex Turner as one of the most "literal" songs on the album, Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured - which tells the story of a typical Sheffield night out - has made it to number 12 on the lost.

Perhaps Vampires Is a Bit Strong But... Perhaps Vampires Is A Bit Strong But… Coming in at number 11 is a song very much considered on the list of 'underrated' Monkeys tunes. The 10th track on WPSIATWIN is another lyrical belter from Turner, which saw him hit back at early critics of the band.

Riot Van Riot Van An appreciated gear-change on the album, Riot Van is up there with some of the favourite-est of fan favourites out there, offering up another taste of some of the sights and sounds the Sheffield band witnessed when they were young.

Still Take You Home Still Take You Home It feels cruel to give this much-loved anthem such a low ranking... but what do we know? The sixth track on the record just isn't the best, but we'd still take it home...

When the Sun Goes Down Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down (Official Video) Inspired by the scenes outside their rehearsal rooms in Neepsend, Sheffield and titled as such due to the advice of the wise man who rented out the space to them, When The Sun Goes Down is certainly one of the band's most memorable tracks. However, it’s been a long time since the Monkeys have played this classic live and you have to wonder why. Perhaps because the way it deals with its subject matter feels a little clunky in the 2020s, or maybe its trademark indie jangle just doesn’t fit alongside synth laden material of the last two records? Either way... It hurts us to do it, but it comes in at number 8 overall.

Fake Tales of San Francisco Fake Tales Of San Francisco With perhaps one of the best intros on WPSIATWIN, with its tales of "every cliche" the Monkeys experienced on the gigging circuit, there's no denying that Fake Tales is up there among the fan favourites... But alas, there's still better!

Mardy Bum Mardy Bum The ninth track on the debut is an undoubtedly one of the most beloved Monkeys tracks of all time amongst fans. With its Northern slang and kitchen-sink drama lyrics, the lovesong not only reflected the band's Yorkshire roots, but also tackled a universal and relatable theme.

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor (Official Video) What can we say about this debut? The second track on the record and the first single to be released from the band was an absolute game-changer. It might not have been Turner's favourite (in fact he thought it was one of the lyrically weaker songs on the record), but it had indie kids all over the UK "dancing to electro-pop like a robot from 1984." Plus, it still delivers on live sets 20 years later...

From the Ritz to the Rubble From The Ritz To The Rubble The penultimate track on the album sees Alex Turner at some of his lyrical best. Despite it not being the final song on the LP, the frontman described it as a "bookend" of the record and an indication of "where we we're going". A stone cold banger...

Dancing Shoes Dancing Shoes Verified by the band as THE oldest track on the album, Dancing Shoes was one of the first songs Turner had written he thought was decent... or as he described it: "one of us first good 'uns". He wasn't wrong either. It's so good it comes in at third place on our list!

The View from the Afternoon Arctic Monkeys - The View From The Afternoon (Official Video) In the words of Radio X's own Issy Panaysis, this thunderous album opener was a real statement of intent from the band. Listening to this back in 2006, indie music-lovers knew we were on the brink of something VERY special. With lyrics, hooks and rhythm-galore, we knew we were in for quite ride with this young exciting band. And what a ride itt has been...