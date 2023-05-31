Arctic Monkeys at Coventry Building Society Arena: Stage times, support acts, travel & more

On Air Now
31 May 2023, 15:01
Alex Turner and co are set to play the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times.
Arctic Monkeys play the next of their epic UK dates this week with a show at the Coventry Building Society Arena, otherwise known as Ricoh Stadium.
After an incredible show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium, the Sheffield rockers are set to stop at Cov' for a show-stopping gig at the former Ricoh Stadium.
But what time do things kick off in Coventry, who are the special guests and how do you get there?
Find out everything we know about the gig so far about Arctic Monkeys in Coventry including who's supporting, the stage times and what they're likely to play here.
The Hives and The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May.
3.00 PM Early opening of Fan Villages
5.00pm Doors
6:40pm Support acts start
10.30pm Gig ends (approx)
*Visit Arctic Monkeys and CBS' socials and website closer to the time for more details.
You can travel to the venue by train, bus, shuttle bus and taxi. The postcode for Coventry Building Society Arena is CV6 6AQ if you are travelling by car, but there are various Sat Nav codes here, depending on where you wish to park.
The closest train station is Coventry, but unfortunately, due to train strikes, there will be no trains through Coventry Station.
The buses Number 3, 9 and Service 3 are nearest to the venue.
There's a £2.50 cost each way for shuttle buses, which run from midday until midnight with a pause between 8-9pm.
The arena warns that there will be an A444 Road Closure between 1015pm snd 11.15pm.
Visit CBS Arena's transport page for more detailed information.
To ensure people's safety as they leave Coventry Building Society Arena this evening, the A444 will be closed from the M6 to the Arena Park island from 22:15 to 23:15 - thank you.— Coventry Building Society Arena (@CBSArena) May 31, 2023
For live updates, please visit https://t.co/bVI05c7KhD pic.twitter.com/1fKIsFsroU
If their set on Monday in Bristol is anything to go by, then we can expect lots of favourites and maybe even classic Monkeys songs such as Mardy Bum, which have long been left off the setlist in their original form.
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on 29th May 2023:
1. Mardy Bum
2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
3. Brianstorm
4. Snap Out of It
5. Crying Lightning
6. Teddy Picker
7. The View From the Afternoon
8. Four Out of Five
9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10. Arabella (With Pretty Visitors instrumental interlude)
11. My Propeller (First time live since 2014)
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Suck It and See
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
16. I Wanna Be Yours
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys have partnered with fan resale site, Twickets, with available tickets for their gig listed here.
