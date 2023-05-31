Arctic Monkeys at Coventry Building Society Arena: Stage times, support acts, travel & more

Arctic Monkeys play Coventry on Wednesday 31st May. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times.

Arctic Monkeys play the next of their epic UK dates this week with a show at the Coventry Building Society Arena, otherwise known as Ricoh Stadium.

After an incredible show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium, the Sheffield rockers are set to stop at Cov' for a show-stopping gig at the former Ricoh Stadium.

But what time do things kick off in Coventry, who are the special guests and how do you get there?

Find out everything we know about the gig so far about Arctic Monkeys in Coventry including who's supporting, the stage times and what they're likely to play here.

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Coventry?

The Hives and The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May.

What are Arctic Monkeys' Coventry stage times?*

3.00 PM Early opening of Fan Villages

5.00pm Doors

6:40pm Support acts start

10.30pm Gig ends (approx)

*Visit Arctic Monkeys and CBS' socials and website closer to the time for more details.

How do you get to Coventry Building Society Arena?

You can travel to the venue by train, bus, shuttle bus and taxi. The postcode for Coventry Building Society Arena is CV6 6AQ if you are travelling by car, but there are various Sat Nav codes here, depending on where you wish to park.

The closest train station is Coventry, but unfortunately, due to train strikes, there will be no trains through Coventry Station.

The buses Number 3, 9 and Service 3 are nearest to the venue.

There's a £2.50 cost each way for shuttle buses, which run from midday until midnight with a pause between 8-9pm.

The arena warns that there will be an A444 Road Closure between 1015pm snd 11.15pm.

Visit CBS Arena's transport page for more detailed information.

To ensure people's safety as they leave Coventry Building Society Arena this evening, the A444 will be closed from the M6 to the Arena Park island from 22:15 to 23:15 - thank you.



For live updates, please visit https://t.co/bVI05c7KhD pic.twitter.com/1fKIsFsroU — Coventry Building Society Arena (@CBSArena) May 31, 2023

What will be on Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist?

If their set on Monday in Bristol is anything to go by, then we can expect lots of favourites and maybe even classic Monkeys songs such as Mardy Bum, which have long been left off the setlist in their original form.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on 29th May 2023:

1. Mardy Bum

2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

3. Brianstorm

4. Snap Out of It

5. Crying Lightning

6. Teddy Picker

7. The View From the Afternoon

8. Four Out of Five

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella (With Pretty Visitors instrumental interlude)

11. My Propeller (First time live since 2014)

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Suck It and See

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. I Wanna Be Yours

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Can you still buy tickets for Arctic Monkeys in Coventry?

Arctic Monkeys have partnered with fan resale site, Twickets, with available tickets for their gig listed here.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

