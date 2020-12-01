Arctic Monkeys launch live at the Royal Albert Hall competition bundle

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

Alex Turner and co are giving fans the chance to win a host of goodies in the competition ahead of the release of their live album this week.

Arctic Monkeys have launched a competition ahead of the release of their Live at the Royal Albert Hall album being released.

Alex Turner and co are giving fans the chance to win a bundle which includes signed copies of the live album on CD, clear vinyl and the gig's official A2 poster.

See their post below:

The Sheffield band's gig took place in June 2018 with the proceeds of the night donated to War Child UK. It marked their first official performance in four years and their first live outing since they released their Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album.

Talking about this new release, which will also raise funds for War Child, the band said: “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall.

"All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK."

For more information, see the War Child UK website

Meanwhile, Radio X are set to play out Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall as part of our Home Shows series.

Tune into Radio X on Monday 7 December from 8pm to experience the gig live on-air.

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall gig in Radio X Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Expect to hear tracks such as Four Out Of Five get their live debut alongside songs from throughout their career including I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Mardy Bum, 505, Fluorescent Adolescent and R U Mine?

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall on Radio X from Monday 7 November at 8pm.

See Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall setlist:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me a Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks(Extended intro)

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery)

14. From the Ritz to the Rubble (First time live since 2011)

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

18. Star Treatment (Live debut)

19. The View From the Afternoon

20. R U Mine?