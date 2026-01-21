The best Arctic Monkeys lyrics: Alex Turner's greatest lines
21 January 2026, 16:50 | Updated: 22 January 2026, 16:49
From Whatever People Say I Am to The Car... here are some of Turner's greatest words of wisdom...
-
"I'd love to tell you all my problem / You're not from New York City, you're from Rotherham"
Fake Tales Of San Francisco, 2006
Arctic Monkeys - Fake Tales Of San Francisco (Official Video)
-
"The boy’s a slag / the best you ever had."
Fluorescent Adolescent, 2007
Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent (Official Video)
-
“I just wanted to be one of The Strokes / Now look at the mess you made me make.”
Star Treatment, 2018
Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment (Official Audio)
-
"With folded arms you occupied the bench like toothache / Stood and puffed your chest out like you'd never lost a war."
Crying Lightning, 2009
Arctic Monkeys - Crying Lightning (Official Video)
-
"The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes as Arabella."
Arabella, 2013
Arctic Monkeys - Arabella (Official Video)
-
Now then Mardy Bum / I've seen your frown / And it's like looking down the barrel of a gun / And it goes off."
Mardy Bum, 2006
Mardy Bum
-
“I want to stay with you my love / The way that some science fiction does."
Science Fiction, 2018
Arctic Monkeys - Science Fiction (Official Audio)
-
"So have you got the guts? / Been wondering if your heart's still open and if so I wanna know what time it shuts."
Do I Wanna Know?, 2013
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know (Radio X Session)
-
"You’re rarer then a can of Dandelion & Burdock."
Suck It And See, 2011
Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See (Official Video - Clean Edit)
-
"We'll stick to the guns / Don't care if it's marketing suicidal / Won't crack or compromise.
Who The F**k Are Arctic Monkeys? 2006
Who The Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys?
-
"How can you wake up, with someone you don’t love / And not feel slightly fazed by it?"
Leave Before The Lights Come On, 2006
Arctic Monkeys - Leave Before The Lights Come On (Official Video)
-
"There's a circle of witches, ambitiously vicious they are / Our attempts to remind them of reason won't get us that far / I don't know what it is that they want / But I haven't got it to give."
If You Were There, Beware, 2007
If You Were There, Beware
-
"Didn't you see she were gorgeous, she was beyond belief / But this lad at the side drinking his Smirnoff ice / Came and paid for her Tropical Reef."
Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secure, 2006
Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured
-
“I launch my fragrance called ‘Integrity’/I sell the fact that I can’t be bought.”
Batphone, 2018
Arctic Monkeys - Batphone (Official Audio)
-
"I let him go the long way round / I smelt your scent on the seatbelt / And kept my short-cuts to myself."
Cornerstone, 2009
Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone (Official Video)
-
"Over there there's broken bones / There's only music so that there's new ringtones."
A Certain Romance, 2006
A Certain Romance
-
"When my invincible streak turns onto the final straight / If that's what it takes to say goodnight / Then that's what it takes."
Perfect Sense, 2022
Arctic Monkeys - Perfect Sense (Official Audio)