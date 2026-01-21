The best Arctic Monkeys lyrics: Alex Turner's greatest lines

21 January 2026, 16:50 | Updated: 22 January 2026, 16:49

One of Alex Turner's greatest lines for Arctic Monkeys.
One of Alex Turner's greatest lines for Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Goedefroit Music/Getty Images

From Whatever People Say I Am to The Car... here are some of Turner's greatest words of wisdom...

Radio X

By Radio X

On Monday 23rd January 2026, Radio X will be marking the 20th anniversary of Whatever People Say I Am, That's I'm Not by playing tracks from the album in the Best Of British hour with Issy Panayis at 1pm.

Then, over on our sister station Radio X 00s from 2pm, we;ll be revisiting John Kennedy's X-Posure Album Playback from January 2006, in which Alex Turner and Matt Helders discuss the genesis of the Monkeys, their inspirations and what they think the future holds...

  1. "I'd love to tell you all my problem / You're not from New York City, you're from Rotherham"

    Fake Tales Of San Francisco, 2006

    Arctic Monkeys - Fake Tales Of San Francisco (Official Video)

  2. "The boy’s a slag / the best you ever had."

    Fluorescent Adolescent, 2007

    Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent (Official Video)

  3. “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes / Now look at the mess you made me make.”

    Star Treatment, 2018

    Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment (Official Audio)

  4. "With folded arms you occupied the bench like toothache / Stood and puffed your chest out like you'd never lost a war."

    Crying Lightning, 2009

    Arctic Monkeys - Crying Lightning (Official Video)

  5. "The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes as Arabella."

    Arabella, 2013

    Arctic Monkeys - Arabella (Official Video)

  6. Now then Mardy Bum / I've seen your frown / And it's like looking down the barrel of a gun / And it goes off."

    Mardy Bum, 2006

    Mardy Bum

  7. “I want to stay with you my love / The way that some science fiction does."

    Science Fiction, 2018

    Arctic Monkeys - Science Fiction (Official Audio)

  8. "So have you got the guts? / Been wondering if your heart's still open and if so I wanna know what time it shuts."

    Do I Wanna Know?, 2013

    Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know (Radio X Session)

  9. "You’re rarer then a can of Dandelion & Burdock."

    Suck It And See, 2011

    Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See (Official Video - Clean Edit)

  10. "We'll stick to the guns / Don't care if it's marketing suicidal / Won't crack or compromise.

    Who The F**k Are Arctic Monkeys? 2006

    Who The Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys?

  11. "How can you wake up, with someone you don’t love / And not feel slightly fazed by it?"

    Leave Before The Lights Come On, 2006

    Arctic Monkeys - Leave Before The Lights Come On (Official Video)

  12. "There's a circle of witches, ambitiously vicious they are / Our attempts to remind them of reason won't get us that far / I don't know what it is that they want / But I haven't got it to give."

    If You Were There, Beware, 2007

    If You Were There, Beware

  13. "Didn't you see she were gorgeous, she was beyond belief / But this lad at the side drinking his Smirnoff ice / Came and paid for her Tropical Reef."

    Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secure, 2006

    Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured

  14. “I launch my fragrance called ‘Integrity’/I sell the fact that I can’t be bought.”

    Batphone, 2018

    Arctic Monkeys - Batphone (Official Audio)

  15. "I let him go the long way round / I smelt your scent on the seatbelt / And kept my short-cuts to myself."

    Cornerstone, 2009

    Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone (Official Video)

  16. "Over there there's broken bones / There's only music so that there's new ringtones."

    A Certain Romance, 2006

    A Certain Romance

  17. "When my invincible streak turns onto the final straight / If that's what it takes to say goodnight / Then that's what it takes."

    Perfect Sense, 2022

    Arctic Monkeys - Perfect Sense (Official Audio)

