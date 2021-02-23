The best Arctic Monkeys lyrics: Alex Turner's greatest lines

23 February 2021, 11:41 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 11:50

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2013
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2013. Picture: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Radio.com

From Whatever People Say I Am to the Tranquility Base... here's some of Turner's greatest words of wisdom...

  1. "The boy’s a slag / the best you ever had."

    Fluorescent Adolescent, 2007

  2. “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes / Now look at the mess you made me make.”

    Star Treatment, 2018

  3. "With folded arms you occupied the bench like toothache / Stood and puffed your chest out like you'd never lost a war."

    Crying Lightning, 2009

  4. "The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes as Arabella."

    Arabella, 2013

  5. Now then Mardy Bum / I've seen your frown / And it's like looking down the barrel of a gun / And it goes off."

    Mardy Bum, 2006

  6. “I want to stay with you my love / The way that some science fiction does."

    Science Fiction, 2018

  7. "All that’s left is the truth that love’s not only blind but deaf."

    Fake Tales Of San Francisco, 2006

  8. "So have you got the guts? / Been wondering if your heart's still open and if so I wanna know what time it shuts."

    Do I Wanna Know?, 2013

  9. "You’re rarer then a can of Dandelion & Burdock."

    Suck It And See, 2011

  10. "We'll stick to the guns / Don't care if it's marketing suicidal / Won't crack or compromise.

    Who The F**k Are Arctic Monkeys? 2006

  11. "How can you wake up, with someone you don’t love / And not feel slightly fazed by it?"

    Leave Before The Lights Come On, 2006

  12. "There's a circle of witches, ambitiously vicious they are / Our attempts to remind them of reason won't get us that far / I don't know what it is that they want / But I haven't got it to give."

    If You Were There, Beware, 2007

  13. "Didn't you see she were gorgeous, she was beyond belief / But this lad at the side drinking his Smirnoff ice / Came and paid for her Tropical Reef."

    Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secure, 2006

  14. “I launch my fragrance called ‘Integrity’/I sell the fact that I can’t be bought.”

    Batphone, 2018

  15. "I let him go the long way round / I smelt your scent on the seatbelt / And kept my short-cuts to myself."

    Cornerstone, 2009

  16. "Over there there's broken bones / There's only music so that there's new ringtones."

    A Certain Romance, 2006

