Arctic Monkeys share Arabella performance live from The Royal Albert Hall

Alex Turner and co have shared footage of the performance ahead of the release of their live album this Friday 4 December.

Arctic Monkeys have shared their live performance of Arabella from their 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

The show marked the band's first return to the stage in four years and saw them perform tracks from their newly released sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

Arabella - which is taken from the band's fifth record AM - is a bit of a fan favourite when it comes to the band's live show's, so it works perfectly to tease Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall being released this Friday 4 December.

All proceeds from the album will go to War Child UK to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit in 2021 due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their fundraising.

Meanwhile, Radio X are set to play out Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall as part of our Home Shows series.

Expect to hear tracks such as Four Out Of Five get their live debut alongside songs from throughout their career including I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Mardy Bum, 505, Fluorescent Adolescent and R U Mine?

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 gig at the Royal Albert Hall on Radio X from Monday 7 November at 8pm.