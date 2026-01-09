Alex Turner at 40: Facts about the Arctic Monkeys frontman

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2023. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The much-loved Arctic Monkeys frontman celebrated his birthday this week, but how much do you know about the Sheffield rocker?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex Turner is best known as the frontman of Arctic Monkeys, but there's definitely a lot more to Alex than meets the eye.

Find out everything there is to know about the Sheffield rocker, including his age, date of birth, family connections and who else he's collaborated with.

How old is Alex Turner?

Alex Turner was born Alexander David Turner on 6th January 1986, which makes him 40 years old at the time of this article's publish date.

Where is Alex Turner from?

Like his Arctic Monkeys bandmates, Alex Turner is hails from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The only child of secondary school teachers Penny and David Turner, Alex grew up in the city's High Green suburb.

How did Alex Turner meet Arctic Monkeys?

Alex Turner was neighbours and close childhood friends with Matt Helders as the pair went to primary school together. They met former bassist Andy Nicholson at secondary school, while Jamie Cook was a neighbour who attended a different school.

What other bands has Alex Turner played in and who has he collaborated with?

Other than Arctic Monkeys, Alex Turner is also a member of the popular side project The Last Shadow Puppets, in which he features alongside Miles Kane with producer and drummer James Ford and instrumentalist Zach Dawes (Mini Mansions). Together they have released two albums; The Age of the Understatement (2008) and Everything You've Come To Expect (2016).

Alex Turner wrote an acoustic soundtrack for the coming-of-age film Submarine (2010), which was released as an EP in March 2011.

Turner has also collaborated, co-written and lent his vocals to various artists throughout the years including Reverend and the Makers, Dizzee Rascal, Queens of the Stone Age, Mini Mansions and Alexandra Savior.

Read more:

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know | Live at Radio X

Is Alex Turner married?

No. Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner is not publicly known to be married, though he has had several high-profile relationships. The rocker is believed to be in a long-term relationship with French singer Louise Verneuil.

Verneuil is also an artist in her own right and you can listen to her 2020 album Lumière noire here:

Most notably, Alex Turner previously dated model and presenter Alexa Chung from 2007 - 2011, social media star and influencer Arielle Vandenberg from 2011 - 2014, and Taylor Bagley from around 2015-2018- with the latter revealing her break-up tattoo after they ended.

Turner's relationships have no doubt had huge influence on him when it comes to his songwriting, but one ex in particular managed to get in on the action directly. Much-loved Arctic Monkeys song Fluorescent Adolescent - which features on the band's 2007 Favourite Worst Nightmare album - was co-written on holiday with his then-girlfriend, Johanna Bennett. She's also credited alongside Turner as a writer on the single.

Speaking about creating the track, Bennett told The Observer: "We were on holiday and had cut ourselves off from everything. We were in a really quiet hotel and didn't watch TV or listen to that much music. So as not to drive each other mad we started messing around with these words like a game, singing them to each other. It's great to think that it came from something we did for fun on holiday. It'll always be a good memory for Alex and I. He doesn't usually write lyrics with other people, though I think he enjoyed it."

Does Alex Turner have children?

No, it doesn't appear that Alex Turner has any children.

How tall is Alex Turner

According to reports, Alex Turner stands at 171 cm or 5'7" tall.

What is Alex Turner's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Alex Turner's net worth approximately between $20 - $30m, which he's amassed through songwriting, album sales, tours and more.

Arctic Monkeys on the artwork and title of The Car

Read more: