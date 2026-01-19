Alex Turner calling interviewers by their name through the years is just what you need today

19 January 2026, 14:14 | Updated: 19 January 2026, 14:19

Alex Turner calling interviewers by their name

Shake those Blue Monday Blues away with this perfect compilation of pure AT gold.

Alex Turner's style and music has certainly transformed over the years, but there's one thing the Arctic Monkeys frontman hasn't seemed to change about himself.

Fans of the Sheffield rocker may have noticed that whether or not he's in the mood for an interview, he seems to always take the time to remember journalists by their name and usually commits to calling them by it.

It's a simple habit, and one often used by slimy politicians, but we absolutely love to see Alex Turner do it.

So sit back, enjoy this compilation and hope one day you can receive the AT name-calling treatment one day.

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know | Live at Radio X

