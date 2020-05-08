505 named the best Arctic Monkeys' song of all time

Arctic Monkeys play Atlanta, Georgia in 2018. Picture: Griffin/Getty Images

A Radio X poll found the much-loved Favourite Worst Nightmare track to be the most popular among fans of the Sheffield band.

505 has been dubbed the best Arctic Monkeys song of all time by Radio X fans.

The Favourite Worst Nightmare track came out top in a poll of much-loved tracks from the Sheffield band in a knockout-style tournament, which pit them against everything from the band's debut single to AM favourite R U Mine?

The final song on the band's second studio album, came out victorious besting A Certain Romance and stiff competition from the likes of Mardy Bum and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, which both finished in the semi finals.

Despite never being released as a single, 505 has always been a firm favourite among Arctic Monkeys fans, getting a huge reception during their live performances.

Its introduction replicates Ennio Morricone's soundtrack for the iconic Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and it never fails to provide a stirring moment during their live sets, which is then followed by absolute chaos as a mass-singalong ensues.

505 in the song is a reference to the number of the hotel room where Turner's Girlfriend was staying, which he longed to get back to.

The Arctic Monkeys poll was created to mark a very special edition of Radio X's Home Shows which will see us play out Arctic Monkeys' 2014 Finsbury Park gig.

The two epic Finsbury Park shows, which took place consecutively on Saturday and Sunday 24 and 25 May 2014, saw Alex Turner and co at their absolute peak - having just released their genre-defying AM album in 2013.

The setlist will include hits from across all of their first five albums including I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Fluorescent Adolescent, Brianstorm and Dancing Shoes alongside the now classic AM tracks Arabella, R U Mine? and Do I Wanna Know?

Listen live or watch on Facebook and comment along in our Bank Holiday May extravaganza.

Experience Arctic Monkeys' 2014 Finsbury Park gig in Radio X's Home Shows on Friday 8 May from 8pm.