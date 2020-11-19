Arctic Monkeys share live version of 505 from 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig

Arctic Monkeys' have shared a live version of 505 from their 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns/Getty

Alex Turner and co have shared the epic 2018 performance ahead of their live album being released of their gig at the historic venue.

Arctic Monkeys have shared the audio from the live performance of 505 at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 2018 show marked the band's first return to the stage in four years and saw them perform hits from their newly released sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

505 - which is taken from the band's second record Favourite Worst Nightmare - is an absolute favourite at the Sheffield band's live shows, so it's no surprise the band have chosen it to wet fans' whistles ahead of their live album Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall being released.

All proceeds from the album will go to War Child UK to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit in 2021 due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their fundraising.

READ MORE: Where is 505 in the Arctic Monkeys song?

Listen to the epic performance here:

READ MORE: Arctic Monkey announce live album for War Child

Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall - which is set for release on 4 December 2020 - features 20 tracks ranging from the last album to their earliest material, including Four Out of Five and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

The album will be available on limited clear double vinyl, standard black double vinyl, double CD and digitally. The clear vinyl edition comes with an exclusive concert poster and all formats are available to pre-order at www.arcticmonkeys.com.

The band said of the news: “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall.

"All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK."

War Child UK are responding to the crisis by distributing hygiene kits, PPE and sanitation guidance to limit the spread of infection. They are also providing food packages to families, home education packs, lessons via WhatsApp and email as well as toys and books to children stuck in camps during lockdown so they can continue to learn and play.

See Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall setlist:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me a Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks(Extended intro)

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery)

14. From the Ritz to the Rubble (First time live since 2011)

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

18. Star Treatment (Live debut)

19. The View From the Afternoon

20. R U Mine?

QUIZ: Which era of Alex Turner are you?