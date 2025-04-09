Arcade Fire share Year Of The Snake teaser after confirming details of new album Pink Elephant

Arcade Fire are retruning with new music. Picture: Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

The Canadian outfit have announced their new album and shared the first slice of new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arcade Fire have shared the first taste of their new material.

The Canadian outfit announced the details of their new album Pink Elephant earlier this week and now they appear to have teased its first single Year Of The Snake.

Watch the clip which was shared on the band's Instagram page, below:

Read more:

Pink Elephant, which is the band's seventh studio album, is set for release on 9th May 2025 and is available to pre-save or pre-add here.

The record spans over 42 minutes and comprises of 10 new songs- all of which were recorded at Win Butler and Régine Chassagne own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

According to a a description, the title of the album comes as a reference to “that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid.” It is also expected to lead the listener on a “sonic odyssey that exists within the perception of the individual, a meditation on both darkness and light, the beauty within.”

See the artwork and tracklisting of Pink Elephant below:

Arcade Fire's Pink Elephant. Picture: Press

The track listing for Pink Elephant is:

1. Open Your Heart or Die Trying

2. Pink Elephant

3. Year Of The Snake

4. Circle Of Trust

5. Alien Nation

6. Beyond Salvation

7. Ride Or Die

8. I Love Her Shadow

9. She Cries Diamond Rain

10. Stuck In My Head

Pink Elephant follows Arcade Fire's previous six studio efforts, Funeral (2004), Neon Bible (2007), The Suburbs (2010), Reflektor (2013), Everything Now (2017), We (2022).

Read more: