Arcade Fire share Year Of The Snake teaser after confirming details of new album Pink Elephant
9 April 2025, 12:43 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 12:46
The Canadian outfit have announced their new album and shared the first slice of new music.
Listen to this article
Arcade Fire have shared the first taste of their new material.
The Canadian outfit announced the details of their new album Pink Elephant earlier this week and now they appear to have teased its first single Year Of The Snake.
Watch the clip which was shared on the band's Instagram page, below:
Read more:
- Will Butler has left Arcade Fire
- The best bands and artists from Canada
- The 25 best Indie Songs of 2004
Pink Elephant, which is the band's seventh studio album, is set for release on 9th May 2025 and is available to pre-save or pre-add here.
The record spans over 42 minutes and comprises of 10 new songs- all of which were recorded at Win Butler and Régine Chassagne own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.
According to a a description, the title of the album comes as a reference to “that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid.” It is also expected to lead the listener on a “sonic odyssey that exists within the perception of the individual, a meditation on both darkness and light, the beauty within.”
See the artwork and tracklisting of Pink Elephant below:
The track listing for Pink Elephant is:
1. Open Your Heart or Die Trying
2. Pink Elephant
3. Year Of The Snake
4. Circle Of Trust
5. Alien Nation
6. Beyond Salvation
7. Ride Or Die
8. I Love Her Shadow
9. She Cries Diamond Rain
10. Stuck In My Head
Pink Elephant follows Arcade Fire's previous six studio efforts, Funeral (2004), Neon Bible (2007), The Suburbs (2010), Reflektor (2013), Everything Now (2017), We (2022).
Read more:
- The Best Albums of the 2010s
- The best festival performances of all time
- Pearl Jam bring NOS Alive 2024 to an epic climax with equally iconic sets from Arcade Fire, Smashing Pumpkins & more