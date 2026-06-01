How Alanis Morissette's Ironic single led to years of shaming...

Alanis Morissette revealed she was haunted by her Ironic single for years. Picture: Shelby Duncan

We celebrate the Canadian singer-songwriter's biggest single and reveal why she had an uncomfortable relationship with the song for many years.

Alanis Morissette turns 52 years old on 1st June 2026.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is best known for her 1995 album, which included her popular single, Ironic, which catapulted her into the mainstream.

It could be considered the one of the reason why Alanis is still so famous today, but did you know why she has such an uncomfortable relationship with the hit?

Find out below....

Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)

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Ironic was released in February 1996 and quite notably wasn't the lead single on Jagged Little Pill. The song, actually followed the brutally honest and scathing track You Oughta Know, which was released first on 7th July 1995.

It also followed the singles All I Really Want and Hand in My Pocket, which all helped her secure a hit number one album. Only then did single number four, Ironic, go on to be her biggest hit.

The track, which references various different scenarios, with the question: "Isn't it ironic?" may have been the perfect '90s earworm, but it caused quite a bit of distress from Alanis for years to come.

It's like rain on your weddin' day

It's a free ride when you've already paid

It's the good advice that you just didn't take

And who would've thought? It figures - Alanis Morissette - Ironic

As anyone who was old enough at the time probably remembers, people picked apart the singer-songwriter's definition of the word and... by her own recollection... shamed her for it.

Speaking on Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast back in 2021, Morissette has recalled that she didn't think too much of the song at first and remarked upon how its title and lyrics have given her years of "shaming".

However, Alanis was able to finally reclaim some power over the single, when the song was featured in her Jagged Little Pill Broadway musical and a character declares: “That’s not irony [...] That’s just, like, shitty.”

Asked if she felt a sense of satisfaction with the scene putting a nail in the coffin of that criticism, she laughed: "Yeah. Until the next generation kicks my ass! Until the next onslaught of shaming!"

The You Outta Know singer added: “I guess one of the things that is the scariest for us in terms of our collective shame is being [seen as] stupid or uneducated or ignorant.

“I can embrace, ‘I’m stupid,’ I can embrace that I’m really brilliant. It just depends on when you catch me!”

Alanis Morissette in her the video for her Ironic single. Picture: YouTube/Alanis Morissette

What's more, Alanis wasn't even that fussed about the single anyway.

"I didn’t even want it on the record," she revealed about the track. “And I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said, OK. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet.

"But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it. And I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been..."

Alanis Morissette updates Ironic lyrics with James Corden

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