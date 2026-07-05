Alanis Morissette closes Crystal Palace Park Series with captivating and cathartic headline set

By Jenny Mensah

The beloved singer-songwriter played a career-spanning set at the South East London park. Find out what was on the setlist here...

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Alanis Morissette brought down the curtain on this year's Crystal Palace Park series on Saturday (4th July), capping off two weekends and five incredible nights of music.

After memorable performances from fellow 90s alt-rockers Skunk Anansie, female-fronted Manchester band Pale Waves and 26-year-old singer-songwriter Ruti, the Canadian-American artist delivered a world-class set, filled with singalongs, shoutalongs and pure 90s nostalgia.

The Queen of alt-rock angst certainly lived up to her name, playing a 24-track setlist, which showed off her range as an artist as well as her incredible vocals.

As any fan has known for quite some time, Alanis played has played huge part in 90s culture of and a short look around the crowd saw many millennial hearts healed during her mesmerizing and cathartic set.

Despite releasing her seminal album, Jagged Little Pill, over three decades ago, the Ironic singer's voice and point of view feels just as vital and as relatable today.

Revisit her setlist on the night below...

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Alanis Morissette's setlist at Crystal Palace Park on 4th July:

Hand in My Pocket Right Through You Reasons I Drink A Man Hands Clean Can't Not Lens Sorry to Myself Head Over Feet Everything You Learn Would Not Come Smiling I Remain Rest Mary Jane Perfect Ironic Are You Still Mad All I Really Want Sympathetic Character You Oughta Know

Encore:

23. Uninvited

24. Thank U

Alanis continues her dates at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (5th July), before going onto mainland Europe for a show in the Netherlands on Tuesday (7th July).

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