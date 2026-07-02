Alanis Morissette at Crystal Palace Park, line-up, stage, times & more

Alanis Morissette is returning to this side of the pond for live dates next year. Picture: Shelby Duncan

By Jenny Mensah

The Ironic singer will take to the south-east London park this weekend. Find out who joins her on the line-up and when to expect them on stage.

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Alanis Morissette is set to play Crystal Palace Park this weekend.

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter will take to the stage in the south-east London greenspace on Saturday 4th July.

The Ironic star will be joined by the likes of Skunk Anansie and Pale Waves, but when can you expect her to hit the stage?

Find out everything you need to know about the event below...

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Who's supporting Alanis Morissette at Crystal Palace Park?

Support comes on Alanis' date from '90s alt-icons Skunk Anansie, Manchester band Pale Waves, London outfit The Big Moon and singer-songwriter Ruti, who first found fame on The Voice UK.

What are the stage times for Alanis Morissette at Crystal Palace Park?

20:15 - Alanis Morissette

18:30 - Skunk Anansie

17:00 - Pale Waves

15:45 - The Big Moon

14:45 - Ruti

14:00 Doors open

Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)

Can you still buy tickets for Alanis Morissette at Crystal Palace Park?

This event is sold out.

How to get to Alanis Morissette at Crystal Palace Park:

Crystal Palace Park is located at Thicket Road, SE19 2GA. It is well served by public transport and cycling routes and visitors are advised not to drive. Instead, they are strongly encouraged to travel by public transport with the following options below:

By train - The park is a short walk from Crystal Palace Station or Penge West Station, with Anerley and Penge East also nearby. These stations are served by Southern and London Overground (Windrush Line) services.

- The park is a short walk from Crystal Palace Station or Penge West Station, with Anerley and Penge East also nearby. These stations are served by Southern and London Overground (Windrush Line) services. By bus - There are several bus routes serving the park, including 157, 249, 358, 410, 432, N3.

- There are several bus routes serving the park, including 157, 249, 358, 410, 432, N3. By bike - The park is accessible by bike, with limited bike racks available.

- The park is accessible by bike, with limited bike racks available. By car - There are three car parks within the park, accessible via Thicket Road, Anerley Hill, and Crystal Palace Park Road. Car parking charges apply and Blue Badge ticket holders are exempt from parking charges

Visit Crystal Palace Park's getting here page for more information.

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