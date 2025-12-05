Alanis Morissette announces 2026 outdoor UK & Ireland tour, with huge London show at Crystal Palace Park

Alanis Morissette is returning to this side of the pond for live dates next year. Picture: Shelby Duncan

By Jenny Mensah

The Ironic singer-songwriter will return to the UK & Ireland for huge summer outdoor dates. Find out where she's headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alanis Morissette has announced outdoor UK & Ireland dates for 2026.

The You Oughta Know singer will embark on six dates across June and July next year, which kick off at Virgin Media Park in Cork, Ireland on 24th June and culminate in a show at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Joining her on all the mammoth dates will be her '90s contemporaries Skunk Anansie, with Isle of Wight rockers Wet Leg joining Alanis in Glasgow only.

Find out how to buy tickets below...

Read more:

Tickets for the dates go on general sale 9am on Friday 12th December via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can sign up now at alanis.com/events for access to the presale, which will take place from Tuesday 9th December from 9am local time.

See Alanis Morissette's 2026 outdoor UK & Ire dates:

24th June - Cork, Virgin Media Park

26th June - Exeter, TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham

28th June - Oxford, Blenheim Palace

30th June - Bellahouston Park

2nd July - Lytham, TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

4th July - London, Crystal Palace Park

Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)

Read more: