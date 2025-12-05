Alanis Morissette announces 2026 outdoor UK & Ireland tour, with huge London show at Crystal Palace Park

On Air Now
5 December 2025, 14:55 | Updated: 5 December 2025, 14:56
The Ironic singer-songwriter will return to the UK & Ireland for huge summer outdoor dates. Find out where she's headed and how to buy tickets.
Alanis Morissette has announced outdoor UK & Ireland dates for 2026.
The You Oughta Know singer will embark on six dates across June and July next year, which kick off at Virgin Media Park in Cork, Ireland on 24th June and culminate in a show at London's Crystal Palace Park.
Joining her on all the mammoth dates will be her '90s contemporaries Skunk Anansie, with Isle of Wight rockers Wet Leg joining Alanis in Glasgow only.
Find out how to buy tickets below...
Tickets for the dates go on general sale 9am on Friday 12th December via ticketmaster.co.uk.
Fans can sign up now at alanis.com/events for access to the presale, which will take place from Tuesday 9th December from 9am local time.
Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)
